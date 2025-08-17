New Jersey Adds 148 Troopers to Protect and Serve Communities

Sunday, August 17, 2025
A proud moment as recruits receive their badges after 26 weeks of intensive training.
LINCROFT — Governor Phil Murphy and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick J. Callahan presented badges to 148 new troopers during the 167th New Jersey State Police graduation ceremony, held Friday, August 15, at Brookdale Community College.

The graduating class includes 138 men and 10 women, with 143 college graduates, 15 military veterans, and 16 individuals with prior law enforcement experience. Fifty-seven were college athletes, and two previously served as firefighters. More than 100 graduates have family members who are active or retired law enforcement officers.

Training and Sacrifice

Recruits completed 26 weeks of rigorous training, which included classroom instruction, cultural diversity education, and scenario-based exercises such as motor vehicle stops and domestic violence responses. For the first time, the class visited the African American Museum and the Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., experiences designed to strengthen recruits’ understanding of justice and community trust.

Newly sworn-in troopers begin their careers of service across the state following the Lincroft graduation ceremony.

The academy is one of the few fully residential training programs in the nation, requiring recruits to live on-site from Monday through Friday. During their training, two recruits welcomed newborn children, while six experienced the loss of a family member.

Leadership Remarks

Governor Murphy praised the graduates for exemplifying the core principles of the State Police.

“The graduates of the 167th Trooper Class have demonstrated the three principles of the New Jersey State Police: honor, duty, and fidelity,” Murphy said. “They will face challenges, but their commitment to serving New Jersey’s 9.5 million residents will guide them every step of the way.”

Colonel Callahan echoed those sentiments, emphasizing the responsibility ahead.

“Today’s graduation is a proud milestone,” he said. “These troopers have shown the discipline, commitment, and character to serve with honor, duty, and fidelity. Their training continues as they begin assignments across the state, where they will uphold their solemn commitment to protect and serve.”

Next Steps

The 148 new troopers will now begin their careers under supervision at State Police stations throughout New Jersey.

