Parsippany Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident Involving Handgun

FAIRFIELD — A Parsippany man was arrested Thursday night following a reported road rage incident in the Target parking lot that allegedly involved a handgun, according to Fairfield police.

At approximately 9:17 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, officers responded to a call about a dispute between drivers in the Target lot. Police were informed that one of the individuals involved had displayed a firearm.

A short time later, officers located the suspect near the Wawa on Little Falls Road and conducted a motor vehicle stop. During the stop, police said they recovered a black Sig Sauer handgun on the floor of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Marion Polo of Parsippany, was taken into custody.

Authorities said a witness reported seeing Polo in a verbal dispute with another driver in the Target lot, during which Polo allegedly lifted his shirt to reveal the handgun tucked in his waistband.

Police also noted that Polo smelled strongly of alcohol, and an open bottle of vodka was located inside the vehicle. After being transported to headquarters, Polo refused to submit to breath testing. Officers determined he was allegedly intoxicated.

While the firearm was not reported stolen, police said Polo did not possess a firearms identification card and was prohibited from carrying a weapon.

He was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath testing, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and several motor vehicle offenses. Police also confirmed Polo had an outstanding warrant in Caldwell.

Polo was transported to the Essex County Jail pending a court appearance.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.