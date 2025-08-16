Sunday, August 17, 2025
HomeBeyond ParsippanyParsippany Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident Involving Handgun
Beyond ParsippanyLocal NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Man Arrested After Road Rage Incident Involving Handgun

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
6145

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

FAIRFIELD — A Parsippany man was arrested Thursday night following a reported road rage incident in the Target parking lot that allegedly involved a handgun, according to Fairfield police.

At approximately 9:17 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, officers responded to a call about a dispute between drivers in the Target lot. Police were informed that one of the individuals involved had displayed a firearm.

A short time later, officers located the suspect near the Wawa on Little Falls Road and conducted a motor vehicle stop. During the stop, police said they recovered a black Sig Sauer handgun on the floor of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Marion Polo of Parsippany, was taken into custody.

Authorities said a witness reported seeing Polo in a verbal dispute with another driver in the Target lot, during which Polo allegedly lifted his shirt to reveal the handgun tucked in his waistband.

Police also noted that Polo smelled strongly of alcohol, and an open bottle of vodka was located inside the vehicle. After being transported to headquarters, Polo refused to submit to breath testing. Officers determined he was allegedly intoxicated.

While the firearm was not reported stolen, police said Polo did not possess a firearms identification card and was prohibited from carrying a weapon.

He was charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to have weapons, driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath testing, having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and several motor vehicle offenses. Police also confirmed Polo had an outstanding warrant in Caldwell.

Polo was transported to the Essex County Jail pending a court appearance.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Earns Fourth Reaccreditation from NJSACOP
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »