Parsippany Library Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting for Two New Meeting Rooms at the Main Library

Mayor James R. Barberio joins Library Director Melissa Kuzma, Library Board members, Chamber of Commerce representatives, and community leaders in cutting the ribbon for two new meeting rooms at the Parsippany Main Library.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Library proudly unveiled two new public meeting rooms at its Main Library during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Wednesday, July 23. The event marked a milestone in the library’s ongoing efforts to enhance community access to flexible, functional gathering spaces.

Mayor James R. Barberio, Council Vice President Frank Neglia, Library Board members, Chamber of Commerce members, Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill, Acting Superintendent/Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Denis Mulroony, Board of Education President Alison Cogan, and other community leaders gather to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of two new meeting rooms at the Parsippany Main Library.

This is a staple of our community, Parsippany Library,” comments Mayor James R. Barberio during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. “A lot of individuals love our library system. The fact that they can come here, study, and do the things that [the] Library offers.”

Library Director Melissa Kuzma offered remarks on the importance of the new rooms and the role they will play in fostering community connection.

“These rooms are more than just physical spaces,” said Director Kuzma. “They represent our continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community. We are excited to see how these spaces will be used and shared by the patrons of Parsippany Library.”

The two new rooms were designed to accommodate a wide variety of programs, meetings, and small group activities. With this addition, the Parsippany Library expands its capacity to serve as a hub for lifelong learning, civic engagement, and community development.

The project was made possible through support from the Library Board, municipal leadership, and community stakeholders. For information on room reservations and upcoming programs hosted in the new spaces, please visit www.parsippanylibrary.org.

The Parsippany Library serves a vibrant and diverse community of more than 56,000 residents across three locations: Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, and Mount Tabor. As a hub for information, education, and entertainment, the Library provides access to a wide range of resources, including books, media, and digital collections. Through its membership in the Main Library Alliance, patrons also have borrowing access to materials from over 50 libraries across Essex, Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Union, and Warren counties. Committed to lifelong learning and community enrichment, the Parsippany Library offers a robust calendar of programs—from classes and workshops to cultural and civic events—that support health, creativity, and connection. Learn more at parsippanylibrary.org, including current hours, services, and upcoming programs.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
