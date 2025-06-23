Cultural Celebration in Parsippany Honors India’s Vivek Tankha

PARSIPPANY — The Gandhian Society, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Parsippany and the Zakir Husain Study Circle, hosted a special “Meet and Greet” in Parsippany to honor Shri Vivek Tankha, a distinguished Member of India’s Parliament and committed Rotarian, for his extraordinary philanthropic and humanitarian service.

Mr. Tankha, a Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court of India and current Member of the Rajya Sabha, was recognized for his long-standing dedication to advancing healthcare, education, and development in rural regions across India. His leadership and advocacy have positioned him as a powerful symbol of service and justice.

Event organizer Rajender Dichpally of the Gandhian Society joined Rotary Club of Parsippany President Santosh Peddi in presenting Mr. Tankha with official citations of appreciation. Bhadra Butala, founder of the Gandhian Society, also presented a commemorative plaque alongside Mahesh Wani, Niren Choudhary, and Rajender Dichpally. Rotary members Santosh Peddi and Mahender Reddy honored Mr. Tankha with a Rotary pin and additional accolades.

The evening featured a vibrant cultural performance by local youth showcasing traditional Indian dance, adding a festive touch to the celebration. Guests were also excited to learn about the upcoming screening of Renaissance Man, a biopic on Mr. Tankha’s life and contributions. The film will be featured at the New York Film Festival on June 21, offering a cinematic tribute to his impactful work in uplifting underserved communities.

Mr. Tankha previously served as Additional Solicitor General of India and is widely respected for his contributions to public life through the lens of service, law, and advocacy.

The event highlighted the shared values of compassion, justice, and community leadership—core principles of both the Gandhian Society and Rotary International.