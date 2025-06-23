Monday, June 23, 2025
HomeLocal NewsCommunity Invited to Attend July 24 Board of Education Meeting
Local NewsSchool News

Community Invited to Attend July 24 Board of Education Meeting

Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
666

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold a meeting on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Here are the details of the meeting:

  • Location: Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road.
  • Closed Session: 5:30 p.m.
  • Regular Session: 6:00 p.m.

Purpose of the Meeting:

  • Student Awards
  • Personnel
  • Award of Bids
  • Payment of Bills
  • Transfer of Funds
  • General Business Items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin for the meeting is available at: Superintendent’s Bulletins

Action may be taken on these and other matters added to the agenda after publication.

spot_img
Previous article
Cultural Celebration in Parsippany Honors India’s Vivek Tankha
Next article
Webber Bill Aims to Keep Predators Away from Student Athletes
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »