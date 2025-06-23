Community Invited to Attend July 24 Board of Education Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold a meeting on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Here are the details of the meeting:
- Location: Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road.
- Closed Session: 5:30 p.m.
- Regular Session: 6:00 p.m.
Purpose of the Meeting:
- Student Awards
- Personnel
- Award of Bids
- Payment of Bills
- Transfer of Funds
- General Business Items
The Superintendent’s Bulletin for the meeting is available at: Superintendent’s Bulletins
Action may be taken on these and other matters added to the agenda after publication.