Community Invited to Attend July 24 Board of Education Meeting

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold a meeting on Thursday, July 24, 2025. Here are the details of the meeting:

Location: Parsippany High School, 309 Baldwin Road.

5:30 p.m. Regular Session: 6:00 p.m.

Purpose of the Meeting:

Student Awards

Personnel

Award of Bids

Payment of Bills

Transfer of Funds

General Business Items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin for the meeting is available at: Superintendent’s Bulletins

Action may be taken on these and other matters added to the agenda after publication.