Friday, June 20, 2025
Parsippany-based Nuvvon Reports a Major Breakthrough in Solid-State Battery Scalability

Advanced Glovebox Technology at Nuvvon’s Parsippany Laboratory: This specialized Vigor glovebox system enables precise, contamination-free handling of materials crucial for developing solid-state pouch cells. With cutting-edge equipment like this, Nuvvon continues to drive innovation in non-flammable, compressionless lithium battery technology, paving the way for a more sustainable energy future.
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Nuvvon, a leader in next-generation energy storage, is excited to report a breakthrough in solid-state battery scalability.

This fall, Nuvvon will release its first samples of 1Ah and 5Ah solid-state rechargeable lithium-ion pouch cells.

“This is a real breakthrough moment for Nuvvon,” notes Jonathan Lex, Chief Operating Officer of Nuvvon Inc. “While we’ve always maintained that our technology is inherently scalable and compatible with existing lithium-ion manufacturing infrastructure, we focused first on advancing our materials science. They have validated our approach by successfully producing larger format cells, paving the way for faster commercialization.”
The scaling from 72mAh to 1Ah and 5Ah pouch cells demonstrates that Nuvvon’s technology is moving beyond laboratory-scale prototypes.

Key performance characteristics of Nuvvon’s SPE technology include:
• 2000+ cycle life (1C/1C); NMC811 cathode
• Wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C (-4°F to 140°F)
• Completely solid composition – no liquid electrolyte in any part of cell
• Passed all common safety tests (e.g. nail, thermal runaway)
• Operational at atmospheric pressure (No stack pressure)
• Made in the USA

Full performance data is available upon request.
“Progress has accelerated beyond expectations since the expanded team moved into our new, larger facility,” explains Dr. Simon Madgwick, Nuvvon CEO. “We know our product is unique – a substantial compressionless cell – and now it is available at commercial grade and made entirely on the existing Li-ion process. It has been a lot of hard work, and with some ongoing testing to finish, we will be ready to take orders for pilot samples.”

Nuvvon will begin with a baseline product that potential partners can request to order to test and evaluate. Simultaneously, Nuvvon will develop fast charge/discharge and extremely high/low temperature variants tailored to customer-specific applications. 10- 20Ah cells will be available upon request.

To evaluate Nuvvon’s cells or to explore collaboration opportunities, contact Jonathan Lex at [email protected].

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
