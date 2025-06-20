Parsippany-based Nuvvon Reports a Major Breakthrough in Solid-State Battery Scalability

PARSIPPANY — Nuvvon, a leader in next-generation energy storage, is excited to report a breakthrough in solid-state battery scalability.



This fall, Nuvvon will release its first samples of 1Ah and 5Ah solid-state rechargeable lithium-ion pouch cells.



“This is a real breakthrough moment for Nuvvon,” notes Jonathan Lex, Chief Operating Officer of Nuvvon Inc. “While we’ve always maintained that our technology is inherently scalable and compatible with existing lithium-ion manufacturing infrastructure, we focused first on advancing our materials science. They have validated our approach by successfully producing larger format cells, paving the way for faster commercialization.”

The scaling from 72mAh to 1Ah and 5Ah pouch cells demonstrates that Nuvvon’s technology is moving beyond laboratory-scale prototypes.



Key performance characteristics of Nuvvon’s SPE technology include:

• 2000+ cycle life (1C/1C); NMC811 cathode

• Wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +60°C (-4°F to 140°F)

• Completely solid composition – no liquid electrolyte in any part of cell

• Passed all common safety tests (e.g. nail, thermal runaway)

• Operational at atmospheric pressure (No stack pressure)

• Made in the USA



Full performance data is available upon request.

“Progress has accelerated beyond expectations since the expanded team moved into our new, larger facility,” explains Dr. Simon Madgwick, Nuvvon CEO. “We know our product is unique – a substantial compressionless cell – and now it is available at commercial grade and made entirely on the existing Li-ion process. It has been a lot of hard work, and with some ongoing testing to finish, we will be ready to take orders for pilot samples.”



Nuvvon will begin with a baseline product that potential partners can request to order to test and evaluate. Simultaneously, Nuvvon will develop fast charge/discharge and extremely high/low temperature variants tailored to customer-specific applications. 10- 20Ah cells will be available upon request.



To evaluate Nuvvon’s cells or to explore collaboration opportunities, contact Jonathan Lex at [email protected].