Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Hosts ‘Guru Vandana’ to Honor Morris County Educators

PARSIPPANY — The Greater Parsippany area chapter of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS), which includes the communities of Parsippany, Denville, Morris Plains, Randolph, and Montville, recently held its annual Guru Vandana—a teacher appreciation event—to honor local educators for their dedication and service.

Held on May 31, 2025, at locations in Randolph and Parsippany, the event brought together Hindu American students and their teachers to celebrate gratitude, respect, and reverence. Students invited educators who have made a meaningful impact on their lives, taking time to recognize them personally for their guidance and mentorship.

In today’s digital age—where students increasingly turn to the internet for information—HSS emphasizes the critical importance of honoring teachers, who play a vital role in shaping young minds’ holistic development, character, and success.

Each May, HSS celebrates Guru Vandana nationwide. The term comes from Sanskrit, where “Guru” signifies teacher, mentor, or spiritual guide, and “Vandana” means reverence or salutations. The event provides a meaningful platform for students to express appreciation for the knowledge and values imparted by their teachers.

This year’s celebration hosted 27 educators from various Morris County schools. Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill’s office issued certificates of recognition to all the honored teachers. Parsippany Board of Education member Judy Mayer also attended and shared her heartfelt appreciation for the event and its mission.

The ceremony began with the traditional lighting of an oil lamp, symbolizing the wisdom and enlightenment that teachers bring. Guests enjoyed vibrant cultural elements such as photo booths, henna art stations, and displays of traditional attire.

The highlight of the event was the Teacher Felicitation Ceremony. Each teacher was invited on stage alongside the student who nominated them. As part of the “Guru Puja” ritual, students applied a tilak (a traditional mark) to their teacher’s forehead and bowed in respect, seeking their blessings and expressing sincere gratitude.

HSS thanked all participating teachers, students, and guests for making the event a memorable tribute to educators who play a vital role in the community.

Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh is a 501(c)(3) voluntary nonprofit cultural organization with more than 250 chapters across the United States. Through service activities and community outreach programs, HSS aims to promote discipline, confidence, teamwork, and selflessness.