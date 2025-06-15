Parsippany Council to Meet June 17: Police Hires, Redevelopment Plans, and More on the Agenda

PARSIPPANY — The Township Council of Parsippany-Troy Hills will hold its Regular Meeting on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the Municipal Building. The session, which begins at 7:00 p.m., will cover a wide range of municipal business, including the appointment of new police officers, redevelopment proposals, and multiple budgetary resolutions.

Click here to download the agenda.

Key Highlights on the Agenda:

1. Public Session:

The public will have the opportunity to speak at the beginning of the meeting. Residents are encouraged to voice their opinions and concerns.

2. Consent Agenda Resolutions:

Several routine items will be voted on as part of the consent agenda, including:

Certification of local volunteer rescue squads for EMS programs.

Budget insertions for special revenue items such as the Recycling Tonnage Grant, Bulletproof Vest Program, and Clean Communities Program.

Authorization to purchase a new 2025 Demers Ambulance.

Appointment of five new Parsippany police officers.

Renewal of retail liquor licenses for the upcoming 2025-2026 licensing term.

3. Ordinances on First Reading:

Three ordinances are set to be introduced:

Ordinance 2025:10 – Adoption of a redevelopment plan for 169 Lackawanna Avenue.

– Adoption of a redevelopment plan for 169 Lackawanna Avenue. Ordinance 2025:11 – Authorizing the acquisition of properties for open space, recreation, floodplain protection, and historic preservation.

– Authorizing the acquisition of properties for open space, recreation, floodplain protection, and historic preservation. Ordinance 2025:12 – Adoption of a redevelopment plan for 4 Gatehall Drive.

Public hearings for these ordinances are scheduled for the July 22, 2025 Council Meeting.

4. Licenses and Permits:

The Council will consider a resolution to approve applications for the Township Animal Shelter and Petco #1854 to operate as licensed facilities.

5. Financial Business:

Township CFO Angelica Sabatini has recommended authorizing payment of the June 20 regular and miscellaneous payroll totaling approximately $1.65 million. Additionally, the Council will vote on the payment of bills totaling $2.98 million.

6. Approval of Minutes and Reports:

Minutes from the May 6 Agenda Meeting and the May 20 Regular Meeting are up for approval. Reports will also be delivered by the Mayor, Council members, Township Attorney, Business Administrator, and Township Clerk.

The next Council meetings are scheduled for July 8 (Agenda Meeting) and July 22 (Regular Meeting), both at 7:00 p.m.

Residents are encouraged to attend or watch the meeting to stay informed on the latest developments in the township.