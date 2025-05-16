Letter to the Editor: Mayor Discontinues Gay Pride Flag; Evades His Role on Flagpole 

Dear Editor:

Cori Herbig and Betty Wyka spoke at the public session about the situation that, since Barberio’s re-election, the Pride Flag has not been displayed at Town Hall in June, as before. The vote was given to the Council.

Is it not the Mayor’s decision alone? We often hear our Mayor proclaiming his executive power, for example, in the present BOE, audit, and 30-year PILOT deal compromise for whatever monies are due taxpayers from billionaire-developers. (So continuing to tax senior citizens, on set incomes with no children in school, will take us the slack)

In a mayor-council government in New Jersey, the mayor is typically responsible for the flags displayed at Town Hall. The mayor is the chief executive and is responsible for administering the city’s activities, which include enforcing ordinances and laws passed by the council. While the council has legislative power, the mayor’s role as the chief executive generally oversees the municipality’s day-to-day operations, including the display of flags.

Did not the Mayor raise the Ukrainian Flag in 2022 in a special ceremony? (Other flags like Earth or Ecology are not even contemplated)

“Thereby the grace of God go I,” or you is no longer a given. “So DEI is taboo in Parsippany?

Nick Homyak