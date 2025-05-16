Friday, May 16, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Mayor Discontinues Gay Pride Flag; Evades His Role...
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Mayor Discontinues Gay Pride Flag; Evades His Role on Flagpole 

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
545

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Cori Herbig and Betty Wyka spoke at the public session about the situation that, since Barberio’s re-election, the Pride Flag has not been displayed at Town Hall in June, as before. The vote was given to the Council. 

Is it not the Mayor’s decision alone? We often hear our Mayor proclaiming his executive power, for example, in the present BOE, audit, and 30-year PILOT deal compromise for whatever monies are due taxpayers from billionaire-developers. (So continuing to tax senior citizens, on set incomes with no children in school, will take us the slack) 

In a mayor-council government in New Jersey, the mayor is typically responsible for the flags displayed at Town Hall. The mayor is the chief executive and is responsible for administering the city’s activities, which include enforcing ordinances and laws passed by the council. While the council has legislative power, the mayor’s role as the chief executive generally oversees the municipality’s day-to-day operations, including the display of flags. 

Did not the Mayor raise the Ukrainian Flag in 2022 in a special ceremony?  (Other flags like Earth or Ecology are not even contemplated) 

“Thereby the grace of God go I,” or you is no longer a given. “So DEI is taboo in Parsippany? 

Nick Homyak

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Are You Paying More Than You Should for Business Electricity?
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »