Wednesday, May 7, 2025
DPW Worker Caught on Camera Removing “Musella for Mayor” Sign

Image from a camera shows Parsippany-Troy Hills DPW worker Anthony Wintermute removing a “Musella for Mayor” sign from a resident’s front yard on Manito Avenue, Lake Hiawatha. The sign had been placed with the homeowner’s consent the night before.

PARSIPPANY — A Parsippany-Troy Hills Department of Public Works (DPW) employee was caught on camera removing a “Musella for Mayor” campaign sign from private property.

The sign, which had been placed with the homeowner’s permission late Monday evening, was removed Tuesday morning by DPW employee Anthony Wintermute during his assigned duties on Manito Avenue in Lake Hiawatha. The homeowner confirmed that the sign was still in place when she left her residence at approximately 8:00 a.m.

The Manito Avenue home in Lake Hiawatha, where a “Musella for Mayor” campaign sign—placed with the homeowner’s consent—was removed Tuesday morning by a Parsippany DPW worker.

A drive through the neighborhood showed numerous other Musella political signs, which remained undisturbed on residents’ lawns.

According to public records from GovSalaries, Wintermute earned $56,962 in 2024 as a municipal employee.

Parsippany Focus asked Business Administrator Jamie Cryan for comment: “Do you have any comments about Anthony Wintermute? What action will be taken or has been taken?” As of the time of publication, no response has been received.

Stolen or removed campaign signs are not uncommon in Parsippany during election season. In New Jersey, tampering with political signs can lead to charges ranging from criminal mischief to theft, especially when signs are placed on private property with the owner’s consent. Candidates and residents are encouraged to report such incidents to local law enforcement and preserve any video or photo evidence.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
