Thursday, May 1, 2025
The Gathering Place Opens in Parsippany to Support Mental Health and Wellness

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Mayor James Barberio joined local officials, staff, and community members in cutting the ceremonial ribbon, marking the official opening of the center.

PARSIPPANY — On April 25, a new chapter in community wellness began with the official opening of The Gathering Place, a Community Wellness Center located at 90 East Halsey Road, Suite 385, in Parsippany. Operated by the Mental Health Association, The Gathering Place offers a safe and welcoming environment for adults in Morris County who are facing mental health and substance use challenges.

The Center is designed to foster healing, connection, and personal growth through peer-led groups, support services, and meaningful opportunities for socialization. Its core mission is to combat loneliness and isolation by creating a space where everyone feels accepted, respected, and supported.

Mayor James Barberio joined local officials, staff, and community members in cutting the ceremonial ribbon, marking the center’s official opening. “Mental health is a priority, and it’s encouraging to see resources like this available here in Parsippany,” said Mayor Barberio. “This facility will make a real difference in the lives of many.”

As part of the celebration, Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, presented a commemorative plaque to the Mental Health Association in recognition of their commitment to serving the community.

“The Gathering Place fills a vital need in our community,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee. “It’s not just a center—it’s a lifeline for so many who are navigating mental health and substance use challenges. We are proud to welcome them to Parsippany.”

Beyond mental health and addiction recovery, the Center also supports individuals coping with homelessness, chronic medical conditions, grief and loss, social isolation, and poverty. Through peer support and shared experience, The Gathering Place empowers individuals on their path to recovery and wellness.

The Center operates flexible hours throughout the week to accommodate various needs. Click here for more information, including services and hours of operation.

With the opening of The Gathering Place, Parsippany continues to strengthen its commitment to mental health awareness and support services for all.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
