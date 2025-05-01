Hanover Man Allegedly Solicited Explicit Photos from 9-Year-Old in North Carolina

HANOVER — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Hanover Township Police Chief Michael Loock confirmed that Brian J. Cariddi, 39, of Hanover Township, has been charged in connection with multiple online communications allegedly made with a child located in North Carolina between December 11, 2022, and January 10, 2023.

Defendant is alleged to have engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the male child victim (age 9), to have exposed his intimate parts during online discussions, and asked the child victim to send images of the child’s intimate parts. The incident remains under investigation, and no further information will be released. The name and identity of the victim will not be released.

As a result of the investigation, the defendant was arrested on March 8, 2024 and charged with one count of second degree Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Production of CSAM in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(3)/2C:24-4b(3), one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Sexual Conduct in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a, and one count of fourth degree Lewdness in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-4b(1).

Pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act, the Defendant has been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending future court proceedings.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, including members of the Hanover Township Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, have participated in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit at (973) 285-6200.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite these accusations, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

