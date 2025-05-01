Thursday, May 1, 2025
HomeLocal NewsHanover Man Allegedly Solicited Explicit Photos from 9-Year-Old in North Carolina
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Hanover Man Allegedly Solicited Explicit Photos from 9-Year-Old in North Carolina

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1529

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

HANOVER — Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Hanover Township Police Chief Michael Loock confirmed that Brian J. Cariddi, 39, of Hanover Township, has been charged in connection with multiple online communications allegedly made with a child located in North Carolina between December 11, 2022, and January 10, 2023.

Defendant is alleged to have engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the male child victim (age 9), to have exposed his intimate parts during online discussions, and asked the child victim to send images of the child’s intimate parts. The incident remains under investigation, and no further information will be released. The name and identity of the victim will not be released.

As a result of the investigation, the defendant was arrested on March 8, 2024 and charged with one count of second degree Attempted Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Production of CSAM in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:5-1a(3)/2C:24-4b(3), one count of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child – Sexual Conduct in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4a, and one count of fourth degree Lewdness in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:14-4b(1).

Pursuant to the Criminal Justice Reform Act, the Defendant has been detained in the Morris County Correctional Facility pending future court proceedings.

Numerous law enforcement agencies, including members of the Hanover Township Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, have participated in this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit at (973) 285-6200.

A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite these accusations, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
The Gathering Place Opens in Parsippany to Support Mental Health and Wellness
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »