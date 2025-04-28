Monday, April 28, 2025
Morristown Man Sentenced to Prison for Aggravated Sexual Assault of Child

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert M. McNally, and Morristown Chief of Police Darnell Richardson confirmed the sentencing of Alexander Masariego-Flores, 45, formerly of Morristown.

On December 6, 2024, following a three-day trial, a Morris County petit jury convicted the defendant of three counts of first-degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, two counts of second-degree Sexual Assault, and two counts of second-degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

On April 25, 2025, the Honorable Claudia R. Jones, J.S.C. imposed a sentence of 46 years in New Jersey State Prison, subject to the provisions of the No Early Release Act, which makes the defendant ineligible for parole until he has served 85% of the sentence imposed. Upon release from New Jersey State Prison, the defendant must register under Megan’s Law and comply with the Special Sentence of Parole Supervision for Life. The defendant is prohibited from contact with the victim and the victim’s family.

The conviction arises from the defendant’s sexual abuse of an eight-year-old child between February and September 2023. On September 16, 2023, the Morristown Police Department received a referral regarding the sexual abuse of a child. Thereafter, members of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit and the Morristown Police Department investigated the referral. The investigation revealed that the defendant sexually abused the child on multiple occasions between February and September 2023 at a home in Morristown, and that he sexually abused the child on one occasion in front of another child.

“I would like to thank and acknowledge the agencies that participated in the investigation leading to this successful prosecution, including the Morristown Police Department, the Morris County Sheriff’s Department, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Endangerment Unit. I also extend my gratitude to Deirdre’s House and the Morris County Multidisciplinary Team for their invaluable efforts. Additionally, I commend the outstanding work of the trial team — Assistant Prosecutor Alyssa DiSturco, Assistant Prosecutor Tina DiFranco, and Detective Raquelin Perea,” said Prosecutor Carroll.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
