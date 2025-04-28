Volunteer Opportunity with the Parsippany Friends of the Library

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Friends of the Library (FOL) are seeking an able-bodied individual to assist with the pre-setup, setup, and breakdown of their Bag Sales, which occur four times a year. This volunteer would serve as a backup to the current helpers.

Responsibilities include lifting boxes of books (approximately 20–25 lbs) and placing them on convertible hand carts. The setup and breakdown process typically takes no more than 1 to 1.5 hours.

If you are interested or would like more details, don’t hesitate to contact Marguerite La Corte at (973) 625-4379.