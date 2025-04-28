Monday, April 28, 2025
Volunteer Opportunity with the Parsippany Friends of the Library

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
File Photo

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Friends of the Library (FOL) are seeking an able-bodied individual to assist with the pre-setup, setup, and breakdown of their Bag Sales, which occur four times a year. This volunteer would serve as a backup to the current helpers.

Responsibilities include lifting boxes of books (approximately 20–25 lbs) and placing them on convertible hand carts. The setup and breakdown process typically takes no more than 1 to 1.5 hours.

If you are interested or would like more details, don’t hesitate to contact Marguerite La Corte at (973) 625-4379.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
