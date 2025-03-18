Letter to the Editor: Mayor’s Political Attacks from Parsippany’s Real Issues

Dear Editor:

“Beware the Ides of March” is something I thought only existed in the classrooms where I’ve taught. I never thought I would be witnessing a Shakespearean tragedy unfold in the town I have lived in my whole life.

I generally refrain from political commentary, but the exceptional circumstances around the Mayor’s vendetta against his opponent are so outrageous I felt the need to speak out. Mayor Barberio is committing “character assassination” against Councilman Musella for the most absurd reasons. This race should stay within the boundaries of the political issues my neighbors and I care about: skyrocketing taxes, degrading infrastructure, and the rampant overbuilding around Lake Parsippany.

I hope everybody shows up to the March 18 Council meeting to remind the mayor and council that we want the debate, not the destruction of dissenting voices.



Kevin Christman

Lifelong Lake Parsippany Resident & Republican Committee Member