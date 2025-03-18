Tuesday, March 18, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Mayor's Political Attacks from Parsippany's Real Issues
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Mayor’s Political Attacks from Parsippany’s Real Issues

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
282

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

“Beware the Ides of March” is something I thought only existed in the classrooms where I’ve taught. I never thought I would be witnessing a Shakespearean tragedy unfold in the town I have lived in my whole life. 

I generally refrain from political commentary, but the exceptional circumstances around the Mayor’s vendetta against his opponent are so outrageous I felt the need to speak out. Mayor Barberio is committing “character assassination” against Councilman Musella for the most absurd reasons. This race should stay within the boundaries of the political issues my neighbors and I care about: skyrocketing taxes, degrading infrastructure, and the rampant overbuilding around Lake Parsippany.

I hope everybody shows up to the March 18 Council meeting to remind the mayor and council that we want the debate, not the destruction of dissenting voices.


Kevin Christman
Lifelong Lake Parsippany Resident & Republican Committee Member 

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Showdown: Mayor Barberio Accused of Ethics Abuse and Lawfare
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Baseless Attacks Won’t Deter Musella’s Leadership
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »