Tuesday, March 18, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Showdown: Mayor Barberio Accused of Ethics Abuse and Lawfare
Local News

Parsippany Showdown: Mayor Barberio Accused of Ethics Abuse and Lawfare

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
368
"I will not be silenced, and I will not be bullied." — Councilman Justin Musella stands firm against political attacks, vowing to focus on the real issues that matter to Parsippany residents.

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY– This Tuesday, March 18, Parsippany Town Council meeting is set to be a politically charged spectacle as Mayor Jamie Barberio and his allies move to censure his chief political opponent, Councilman Justin Musella. If successful, Musella would become the first elected official in township history to face censure—an unprecedented move many residents view as a blatant abuse of municipal power.

Parsippany has seen its share of political scandals. Yet, even former Mayor Frank Priore, convicted of a felony and sentenced to federal prison in the 1990s, was never formally censured. The push against Musella, however, comes less than 24 hours after he announced his running mates for the upcoming election, raising accusations that Barberio is using his office to target political opponents.

The justification for the censure hinges on a traffic stop from August 2023. In a video circulated by Barberio’s campaign, Musella and his wife were pulled over, during which the officer appeared to recognize them and requested identification. Musella admitted urging his wife to drive faster to catch a train but sought no special treatment. His wife ultimately received only a warning. Nevertheless, Barberio’s allies—Council members Paul Carifi, Matt McGrath, and Frank Neglia—seized on the footage, claiming that Musella’s wife presenting his council identification card constituted misconduct. This led to a rushed vote at the March 4th Council meeting to launch an ethics probe, culminating in tonight’s planned censure vote.

Public reaction has been swift and overwhelmingly critical. Many residents consider the effort an underhanded attempt to weaken Barberio’s strongest opponent in the mayoral race. Parsippany Focus has received multiple letters daily from concerned residents condemning the move and calling for the council to focus on pressing township issues—such as rising taxes, unchecked development, and town hall inefficiencies—rather than political retaliation.

A large crowd is expected at Tuesday’s meeting, set for 7:00 p.m. at Parsippany Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, where residents can voice their opinions before the council votes. With tensions running high and accusations of political maneuvering dominating the conversation, all eyes will be on Parsippany’s leadership to see whether this censure is about accountability—or just another case of political lawfare.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Library Hosts “Lunch & Learn” with Prosecutor Robert Carroll and Sheriff James Gannon
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »