Tuesday, March 18, 2025
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Time for Change: Elect Leaders Who Will Move...
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Time for Change: Elect Leaders Who Will Move Parsippany Forward

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
4591

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Parsippany continues to face an old and familiar stain of embarrassment. Recently, I was with some friends who don’t live in town, and they couldn’t understand why Parsippany constantly makes headlines for the wrong reasons.

The solution is straightforward: elect Justin Musella for Mayor, and Casey Parikh and John Bielen for Town Council.

The current mayor has returned as someone else—angry, bitter, and backward-looking. We need leaders who believe our best days are ahead, have great ideas, and can make Parsippany great again.

I encourage all Republicans to work hard to elect the tickets for Musella, Bielen, and Parikh!

Dipak Naik

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Unattended Death Reported on Parsippany Boulevard
Next article
TD Bank to Close More Branches
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »