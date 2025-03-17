Letter to the Editor: Time for Change: Elect Leaders Who Will Move Parsippany Forward

Dear Editor:

Parsippany continues to face an old and familiar stain of embarrassment. Recently, I was with some friends who don’t live in town, and they couldn’t understand why Parsippany constantly makes headlines for the wrong reasons.

The solution is straightforward: elect Justin Musella for Mayor, and Casey Parikh and John Bielen for Town Council.

The current mayor has returned as someone else—angry, bitter, and backward-looking. We need leaders who believe our best days are ahead, have great ideas, and can make Parsippany great again.

I encourage all Republicans to work hard to elect the tickets for Musella, Bielen, and Parikh!

Dipak Naik