TD Bank to Close More Branches

Tuesday, March 18, 2025
TD Bank to Close Six New Jersey Branches, Including Locations Nationwide

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — As part of its ongoing efforts to streamline operations and adapt to changing customer banking habits, TD Bank has announced the closure of more than three dozen retail branches across the country, including six locations in New Jersey. The Cherry Hill-based financial institution will officially shut down the following branches on June 5:

  • Cedar Grove – 85 Pompton Avenue
  • Flemington – 1 Royal Road
  • Holmdel – 670 Laurel Avenue
  • Marlton – 191 East Route 70
  • Ringwood – 145 Skyline Drive
  • Spring Lake Heights – 555 Warren Avenue

Following these closures, TD Bank will have 216 branches remaining in New Jersey. The bank will also be shutting down branches in several other states, including Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Morris County TD Bank Locations

For residents of Morris County, the following TD Bank branches remain open:

  • Denville – 298 East Main Street
  • East Hanover – 300 Route 10 West
  • Florham Park – 177 Columbia Turnpike
  • Madison – 18 Main Street
  • Morris Plains – 324 Speedwell Avenue
  • Morristown – 217 South Street
  • Parsippany – 9 Waterview Boulevard
  • Randolph – 535 Route 10
  • Dover – 326 Mount Hope Avenue
  • Roxbury – 217 Route 10 East
  • Succasunna – 217 Route 10 East
  • Chatham – 425 Main Street

TD Bank’s Future Plans

One of the 10 largest banks in North AmericaTD Bank operates more than 1,100 retail stores in 15 states and the nation’s capital, serving over 10 million customers. In recent years, the bank has significantly reduced its footprint in the U.S., citing efforts to reinvest in remaining branches, expand ATM networks, and enhance digital and mobile banking services.

The decision to shrink its brick-and-mortar presence comes just months after federal authorities announced a $3 billion settlement with TD Bank over an investigation into alleged money laundering violations. According to the Department of Justice, TD Bank failed to monitor over $18 trillion in payments between 2016 and 2022, enabling over $600 million laundering. As part of its settlement, the bank agreed to pay hefty fines and cap its total worth at $434 million.

For more information on TD Bank’s services and branch locations, visit www.td.com.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
