TD Bank to Close More Branches

MORRIS COUNTY — As part of its ongoing efforts to streamline operations and adapt to changing customer banking habits, TD Bank has announced the closure of more than three dozen retail branches across the country, including six locations in New Jersey. The Cherry Hill-based financial institution will officially shut down the following branches on June 5:

Cedar Grove – 85 Pompton Avenue

– 85 Pompton Avenue Flemington – 1 Royal Road

– 1 Royal Road Holmdel – 670 Laurel Avenue

– 670 Laurel Avenue Marlton – 191 East Route 70

– 191 East Route 70 Ringwood – 145 Skyline Drive

– 145 Skyline Drive Spring Lake Heights – 555 Warren Avenue

Following these closures, TD Bank will have 216 branches remaining in New Jersey. The bank will also be shutting down branches in several other states, including Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Morris County TD Bank Locations

For residents of Morris County, the following TD Bank branches remain open:

Denville – 298 East Main Street

– 298 East Main Street East Hanover – 300 Route 10 West

– 300 Route 10 West Florham Park – 177 Columbia Turnpike

– 177 Columbia Turnpike Madison – 18 Main Street

– 18 Main Street Morris Plains – 324 Speedwell Avenue

– 324 Speedwell Avenue Morristown – 217 South Street

– 217 South Street Parsippany – 9 Waterview Boulevard

– 9 Waterview Boulevard Randolph – 535 Route 10

– 535 Route 10 Dover – 326 Mount Hope Avenue

– 326 Mount Hope Avenue Roxbury – 217 Route 10 East

– 217 Route 10 East Succasunna – 217 Route 10 East

– 217 Route 10 East Chatham – 425 Main Street

TD Bank’s Future Plans

One of the 10 largest banks in North America, TD Bank operates more than 1,100 retail stores in 15 states and the nation’s capital, serving over 10 million customers. In recent years, the bank has significantly reduced its footprint in the U.S., citing efforts to reinvest in remaining branches, expand ATM networks, and enhance digital and mobile banking services.

The decision to shrink its brick-and-mortar presence comes just months after federal authorities announced a $3 billion settlement with TD Bank over an investigation into alleged money laundering violations. According to the Department of Justice, TD Bank failed to monitor over $18 trillion in payments between 2016 and 2022, enabling over $600 million laundering. As part of its settlement, the bank agreed to pay hefty fines and cap its total worth at $434 million.

For more information on TD Bank’s services and branch locations, visit www.td.com.