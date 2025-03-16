Retired Fairfield Police Sergeant Spots Mail Thieves, Leading to Their Arrests

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Police Department announces the arrests of Alioune Gueye, 25, of East Orange and Elijah Muhammad-Outen, 25, of Newark, on multiple charges following an investigation on March 6, 2025.

Approximately 11:46 a.m., the Fairfield Police Department received a call from retired Fairfield Police sergeant Joseph Keegan. Keegan stated he observed a black Chevrolet Malibu with no license plates parked next to a US Postal Service mailbox on Law Drive.



He further observed two males, dressed in black with yellow reflective vests, allegedly trying to enter the mailbox. After a short time, they returned to the vehicle and drove away. Keegan contacted police headquarters, advised the desk officer of his observations, and followed the vehicle from a safe distance until patrol officers arrived.

Fairfield Police officers at the Parsippany Shell Station on Route 46 East near New Road, where the suspects’ vehicle came to rest following a pursuit on March 6, 2025.

Fairfield Corporal David Lagan and officer Raymond Puluse were able to locate the vehicle a short time later as it was travelling on Route 46 West into Montville.



The vehicle was using the shoulder of the road to avoid traffic and allegedly failed to stop at the red traffic signal on Route 46 West at Hook Mountain Road. As the officers tried to close the distance, the vehicle entered the U-Turn lane to cross over New Road in Parsippany, and became caught in traffic. The vehicle then drove over the grass to elude the officers. By doing so, the vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle crash a short distance later and came to rest in the Shell Gas Station located on Route 46 East in Parsippany. Additional officers arrived on scene to assist as the males exited the vehicle and ran in an attempt to elude police, only to be arrested a short distance later.

Gueye was transported to police headquarters for processing. Muhammad-Outen requested medical attention and was transported to a local hospital. They were both charged with resisting arrest and conspiracy and released. The vehicle was towed and secured at police headquarters pending a search warrant.

On March 11, 2025, Detectives Nicholas Cocchi and Michael Tilton obtained a warrant and searched the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, the detectives located a bin of mail stolen from the Hollywood Park Business Complex, located at 277 Fairfield Road. The detectives also located a silver Audemars Piguet wristwatch that had been reported stolen on March 5, 2025, in Houston, Texas. Additional evidence of the crime was also located during the search.

After the search warrant was completed, both men were additionally charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and a second count of conspiracy. They are both scheduled to appear in Essex County Superior Court on April 15, 2025.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.