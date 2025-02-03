Monday, February 3, 2025
Knights of Columbus Hosts Annual St. Patrick's Party in Whippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
Irish American meal of corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes.

WHIPPANY – Get ready to wear your best green attire and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in true Irish spirit! The Knights of Columbus Council #6904 invites the community to their annual St. Patrick’s Party on Saturday, March 15th, at Our Lady of Mercy Gym at 90 Whippany Road, Whippany, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

This festive evening promises traditional Irish food, live music, and dancing. Guests will enjoy a delicious Corned Beef & Cabbage dinner with dessert while sipping on beer, soda, and water—all included in the ticket price. Attendees are encouraged to bring BYO drinks, wine, and appetizers to share with friends.

Live entertainment will keep the energy high as guests take to the dance floor for an unforgettable night of Irish fun. Table reservations are available, making it the perfect event for groups looking to celebrate together.

Tickets are $40 per person and must be purchased in advance. To secure your spot, contact Ralph Cetrulo at rcetrulo@optonline.net or purchase online at knightsofcolumbus6904.com.

Don’t miss out on this exciting tradition—gather your friends and family and join the Knights of Columbus for a night filled with Irish cheer!

