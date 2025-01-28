Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Local News

Explore the Purple Heart Hall of Honor with a Special Bus Trip and Luncheon

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The Purple Heart Hall of Honor, located at 374 Temple Hill Road (Route 300), New Windsor, NY, serves as a tribute to the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces who have earned the Purple Heart.

MORRIS COUNTY — Did you know the United States government does not maintain a complete inventory of all service members who have earned the Purple Heart? This distinguished military decoration, the oldest in U.S. history, is awarded to members of the Armed Forces who have been killed or wounded by enemy action.

Now, you have the unique opportunity to learn more about the history and significance of the Purple Heart by joining a special bus trip to the Purple Heart Hall of Honor Museum on Saturday, February 1.

This memorable trip will allow attendees to meet other veterans, connect with Purple Heart recipients, and gain a deeper understanding of the award through an immersive museum tour.

  • Departure: A luxury bus with a restroom departs at 9:00 a.m. from Baldwin Plaza, 136 Baldwin Road, Parsippany.
  • Cost: $60 per person.
  • Optional Luncheon: Pre-fixed lunch for $25 at the Gourmet Café, 136 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

This event is sponsored by the Morris County Women’s Republican Club, and pre-registration is required.

To reserve your spot or for more information, contact Debra Eckert-Casha at 201-694-8067 or email dcasha31@gmail.com.

Don’t miss this chance to honor the brave men and women of the Armed Forces while enjoying a meaningful day filled with history, camaraderie, and community.

