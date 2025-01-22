Golden Age Club of Saint Peter’s Welcomes Parsippany Seniors to Join the Fun in 2025

PARSIPPANY — The Golden Age Club of Saint Peter’s extends warm wishes for a Happy New Year and invites Parsippany residents to join them in making 2025 a year full of fun and community connection. If you enjoy socializing, this is the perfect opportunity to meet new friends, enjoy entertainment, and explore exciting activities.

The club will begin its meetings on Monday, February 3, at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha. Meetings are held on the first and third Mondays of each month.

Open to Parsippany residents aged 60 and older, the Golden Age Club offers a vibrant schedule featuring speakers, entertainment, luncheons, and trips. Whether you’re looking to expand your social circle or explore new hobbies, this club is designed to bring joy and camaraderie to all who participate.

“We hope you’ll join us to see if the Golden Age Club is right for you,” says Doris O’Rourke. “It’s a wonderful way to connect with others and enjoy the many activities we have planned.”

For more information, please contact Doris O’Rourke at dior2m@yahoo.com. The club looks forward to welcoming new members in the New Year!