Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Golden Age Club of Saint Peter’s Welcomes Parsippany Seniors to Join the Fun in 2025

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Kicking off the New Year with smiles and excitement! The Golden Age Club of Saint Peter's is ready to welcome new members for a year of fun, friendship, and unforgettable moments.

PARSIPPANY — The Golden Age Club of Saint Peter’s extends warm wishes for a Happy New Year and invites Parsippany residents to join them in making 2025 a year full of fun and community connection. If you enjoy socializing, this is the perfect opportunity to meet new friends, enjoy entertainment, and explore exciting activities.

The club will begin its meetings on Monday, February 3, at 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Community Center, 1130 Knoll Road, Lake Hiawatha. Meetings are held on the first and third Mondays of each month.

Open to Parsippany residents aged 60 and older, the Golden Age Club offers a vibrant schedule featuring speakers, entertainment, luncheons, and trips. Whether you’re looking to expand your social circle or explore new hobbies, this club is designed to bring joy and camaraderie to all who participate.

“We hope you’ll join us to see if the Golden Age Club is right for you,” says Doris O’Rourke. “It’s a wonderful way to connect with others and enjoy the many activities we have planned.”

For more information, please contact Doris O’Rourke at dior2m@yahoo.com. The club looks forward to welcoming new members in the New Year!

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
