Saturday, January 18, 2025
Morris County Leaders & Mayors Join Whippany River Cleanup

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
The Whippany-Passaic River Flood Remediation Task Force, workers from Downes Tree Service, Inc. and others at the site of the Whippany River tree and debris removal taking place in East Hanover.

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw and Sheriff James Gannon joined U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, Hanover Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, and other local officials in East Hanover Township to witness the progress being made to “de-snag” sections of the Whippany River, launching debris cleanup efforts to address flooding that has long plagued riverside communities.

The Whippany River Improvement Project initiative is being led by the Whippany-Passaic River Flood Remediation Task Force, which the mayors of the towns along the river formed. The members include Mayor Gallagher, East Hanover Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Florham Park Mayor Mark Taylor, Morris Plains Mayor Jason Karr, Morristown Mayor Timothy Dougherty, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio.

Commissioner Deputy Stephen Shaw, standing beside Downes Tree Service’s grapple saw truck.

Congresswoman Sherrill secured a federal Community Project grant of more than $2 million to fund the work being done in phases. By removing debris from waterways, rivers flow more easily, and capacity is enhanced, which helps to prevent erosion and flooding.

“This initiative, three years in the making, demonstrates the power of partnerships. From local municipalities to federal support, we are working together to alleviate persistent flooding issues that impact so many residents and businesses,” said Deputy Director Shaw, the county commissioners’ liaison to the Morris County Flood Mitigation Program.

“I especially want to thank Mayor Gallagher and Congresswoman Sherrill for their leadership. This is about more than cleaning a river; it’s about reducing flooding and improving the quality of life for Morris County residents,” Shaw added.

According to Mayor Gallagher, Phase 1 of the project has already cleared nearly 275 cubic yards of debris, including trees, railroad ties, shopping carts, and other long-accumulated materials obstructing the river in Hanover Township. Phase 2, currently underway behind the auto store at 30 Ridgedale Avenue in East Hanover, targets another 200 yards of obstructions. Completing the initial phases will require 12 to 15 days of work by professional contractors.

A view of the Whippany River facing west behind the auto store at 30 Ridgedale Ave, East Hanover
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
