Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio’s Missed Opportunity to Serve Parsippany

Dear Editor:

I was disheartened to hear about Mayor Barberio’s recent radio appearance on Bill Spadea’s show. While the mayor may have sounded offhanded, the reality is that many Parsippany residents are concerned about his priorities and actions—or, in this case, his lack of them.

This week, Mayor Barberio missed an important State Police drone briefing in Ewing Township, a meeting focused on security concerns that affect our community. At the time, he was attending a holiday party. While it’s understandable that public officials sometimes face scheduling conflicts, it’s disappointing to see the mayor prioritize a social event over an issue that impacts the safety and security of his constituents. Many other mayors—some of whom are part-time or unpaid—made attending this important briefing a priority.

It’s also concerning that while Mayor Barberio often engages in social media photo opportunities and attends community events, his focus on these activities seems to overshadow his core responsibilities. The optics of this are troubling, especially when compared to the serious nature of the issues at hand, such as the drone activity hovering over our township nightly.

Additionally, the mayor recently made the decision to rename a section of the police department after himself, yet skipped an essential briefing on security matters. This raises questions about where his priorities truly lie.

Bill Spadea, who has a significant platform, has the opportunity to ask Mayor Barberio the tough questions about his leadership and priorities. I hope he takes the time to challenge the mayor on these important issues, as residents deserve more than just platitudes and photo-ops.

At the end of the day, the people of Parsippany are looking for a mayor who will prioritize their safety and well-being, and who will be fully engaged in the responsibilities of office. It’s time for Mayor Barberio to refocus on serving the residents who elected him.



Goncalo Macedo

Parsippany Resident