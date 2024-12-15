Monday, December 16, 2024
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio’s Missed Opportunity to Serve Parsippany
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: Mayor Barberio’s Missed Opportunity to Serve Parsippany

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
437

Dear Editor:

I was disheartened to hear about Mayor Barberio’s recent radio appearance on Bill Spadea’s show. While the mayor may have sounded offhanded, the reality is that many Parsippany residents are concerned about his priorities and actions—or, in this case, his lack of them.

This week, Mayor Barberio missed an important State Police drone briefing in Ewing Township, a meeting focused on security concerns that affect our community. At the time, he was attending a holiday party. While it’s understandable that public officials sometimes face scheduling conflicts, it’s disappointing to see the mayor prioritize a social event over an issue that impacts the safety and security of his constituents. Many other mayors—some of whom are part-time or unpaid—made attending this important briefing a priority.

It’s also concerning that while Mayor Barberio often engages in social media photo opportunities and attends community events, his focus on these activities seems to overshadow his core responsibilities. The optics of this are troubling, especially when compared to the serious nature of the issues at hand, such as the drone activity hovering over our township nightly.

Additionally, the mayor recently made the decision to rename a section of the police department after himself, yet skipped an essential briefing on security matters. This raises questions about where his priorities truly lie.

Bill Spadea, who has a significant platform, has the opportunity to ask Mayor Barberio the tough questions about his leadership and priorities. I hope he takes the time to challenge the mayor on these important issues, as residents deserve more than just platitudes and photo-ops.

At the end of the day, the people of Parsippany are looking for a mayor who will prioritize their safety and well-being, and who will be fully engaged in the responsibilities of office. It’s time for Mayor Barberio to refocus on serving the residents who elected him.

Goncalo Macedo
Parsippany Resident

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Commissioners Issue Statement on Drone Activity
Next article
Morris County First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood has been recognized with the 2024 County Prosecutor’s Outstanding Advocacy Over a Career Award
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »