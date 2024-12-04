Coughlin-Connected Attorney Accused of Violating Free Speech Rights Must Resign, Bergen Says

MORRIS COUNTY – Assemblyman Brian Bergen is calling for the resignation of attorney Michael R. Burns, a partner at the law firm of Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, after a controversial incident where police removed a resident from an Edison council meeting.

The incident, captured on video, occurred during a November 25 meeting when Joel Bassoff was escorted out after waving an American flag during his public comment. Both Burns, the municipal attorney, and Democrat Council President Nishith Patel demanded Bassoff put away the flag and stop speaking. When he refused, they barred him from returning to his seat. Local news reports indicate another individual, holding a copy of the U.S. Constitution, was also removed.

The council recently enacted an ordinance banning “props,” including the American flag.

“Who else’s constitutional rights has this guy trampled?” asked Bergen (R-Morris). “Burns’ background in European history and law from U.C. Hastings in San Francisco might explain this blatant disregard for American values.”

Bergen criticized Speaker Coughlin on X (formerly Twitter) and linked the incident to broader issues, including Democrats’ failure to provide property tax relief for disabled veterans.

“The Democrats never fail to show their disdain for America and its citizens. Our flag is now considered a ‘prop’? Scary stuff,” Bergen said.

Edison’s newly adopted ordinance reduces public comment time from six to four minutes, prohibits rebuttals, and bans costumes and props. Bergen slammed Burns for failing to prevent what he called a “costly misstep.”

“Burns’ job is to advise against such unconstitutional ordinances. Instead, he enforced them. He should step down immediately,” Bergen added.