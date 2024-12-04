Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Coughlin-Connected Attorney Accused of Violating Free Speech Rights Must Resign, Bergen Says

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTYAssemblyman Brian Bergen is calling for the resignation of attorney Michael R. Burns, a partner at the law firm of Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, after a controversial incident where police removed a resident from an Edison council meeting.

The incident, captured on video, occurred during a November 25 meeting when Joel Bassoff was escorted out after waving an American flag during his public comment. Both Burns, the municipal attorney, and Democrat Council President Nishith Patel demanded Bassoff put away the flag and stop speaking. When he refused, they barred him from returning to his seat. Local news reports indicate another individual, holding a copy of the U.S. Constitution, was also removed.

The council recently enacted an ordinance banning “props,” including the American flag.

“Who else’s constitutional rights has this guy trampled?” asked Bergen (R-Morris). “Burns’ background in European history and law from U.C. Hastings in San Francisco might explain this blatant disregard for American values.”

Bergen criticized Speaker Coughlin on X (formerly Twitter) and linked the incident to broader issues, including Democrats’ failure to provide property tax relief for disabled veterans.

“The Democrats never fail to show their disdain for America and its citizens. Our flag is now considered a ‘prop’? Scary stuff,” Bergen said.

Edison’s newly adopted ordinance reduces public comment time from six to four minutes, prohibits rebuttals, and bans costumes and props. Bergen slammed Burns for failing to prevent what he called a “costly misstep.”

“Burns’ job is to advise against such unconstitutional ordinances. Instead, he enforced them. He should step down immediately,” Bergen added.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

