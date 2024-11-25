Monday, November 25, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany PAL Middle School Hockey to Face Mount Olive in Division Final
Local NewsSchool NewsSports

Parsippany PAL Middle School Hockey to Face Mount Olive in Division Final

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
259
Parsippany PAL Middle School Hockey: A Season of Unstoppable Success

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey team faced Rockaway on November 24 at Sports Care Arena in Randolph during the Highland Division Semifinals. Under the guidance of Coach Chris Gonnella, Robert Peluso, and Steve Elias, the team secured a hard-fought victory with a final score of 3-1, advancing to the finals.

With the support of coaches, parents, and the Parsippany PAL, the team successfully attained an undefeated record, winning the last 10 regular-season games against Roxbury, Mountain Lakes, Summit, Randolph, Mount Olive, Hanover Park, and Rockaway and a second game against Summit, Roxbury, and Mount Olive.

Parsippany officials and community leaders recently came together to celebrate the success of local players, showcasing strong support for youth sports and community engagement. Among those in attendance were Council Vice President Frank Neglia and his wife Sandra Neglia, Board Director of Par-Troy West Little League. Peggy Clayton, President of the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL), also showed her support alongside Nicholas Bronzino, Interim Executive Director of the PAL, who has been deeply involved in various community organizations, including the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Their presence highlights the commitment of Parsippany’s leadership to fostering community pride and opportunities for local youth.

The Team will take the ice again on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Sports Care Arena in Randolph, anticipating a game against Mount Olive in the Highland Division Final.

All are welcome to attend free of charge to cheer on the Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey Team. 

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Community and Faith in Parsippany: A Look at Local Support Systems and Challenges
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »