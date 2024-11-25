Parsippany PAL Middle School Hockey to Face Mount Olive in Division Final

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey team faced Rockaway on November 24 at Sports Care Arena in Randolph during the Highland Division Semifinals. Under the guidance of Coach Chris Gonnella, Robert Peluso, and Steve Elias, the team secured a hard-fought victory with a final score of 3-1, advancing to the finals.



With the support of coaches, parents, and the Parsippany PAL, the team successfully attained an undefeated record, winning the last 10 regular-season games against Roxbury, Mountain Lakes, Summit, Randolph, Mount Olive, Hanover Park, and Rockaway and a second game against Summit, Roxbury, and Mount Olive.

Parsippany officials and community leaders recently came together to celebrate the success of local players, showcasing strong support for youth sports and community engagement. Among those in attendance were Council Vice President Frank Neglia and his wife Sandra Neglia, Board Director of Par-Troy West Little League. Peggy Clayton, President of the Parsippany Police Athletic League (PAL), also showed her support alongside Nicholas Bronzino, Interim Executive Director of the PAL, who has been deeply involved in various community organizations, including the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany. Their presence highlights the commitment of Parsippany’s leadership to fostering community pride and opportunities for local youth.

The Team will take the ice again on Sunday, December 1, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. in the Sports Care Arena in Randolph, anticipating a game against Mount Olive in the Highland Division Final.

All are welcome to attend free of charge to cheer on the Parsippany PAL Middle School Ice Hockey Team.