Parsippany Resident Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and Additional Motor Vehicle Violations

PARSIPPANY – In the early hours of October 20, 2024, a Parsippany resident, Ketankumar B. Shah, 58, was arrested following a traffic stop that revealed multiple driving violations, including driving under the influence. According to the Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Officer Jesse Hughes, the incident occurred at approximately 12:03 a.m. at 3197 Route 46 East.

Shah, driving a gray 2008 Honda Odyssey, was stopped by Officer Hughes for what initially appeared to be erratic driving. Subsequent investigation resulted in several charges. Among the offenses, Shah was cited under N.J.S.A. 39:4-50 for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI), a serious offense under New Jersey law carrying significant penalties aimed at curbing impaired driving on public roads.

In addition to the DWI charge, Shah was cited for N.J.S.A. 39:3-29B and 39:3-29C, which pertain to the failure to provide necessary documents such as a valid driver’s license, vehicle registration, or proof of insurance upon an officer’s request. Furthermore, Shah was charged with N.J.S.A. 39:4-96, Reckless Driving, indicating conduct that may have posed a substantial risk to others on the road. An additional charge under N.J.S.A. 39:4-88 was issued, typically related to lane discipline violations, suggesting that the driver’s behavior involved improper lane usage.

Officer Jesse Hughes who led the investigation, completed the initial report on the scene. The report was later reviewed and approved by Officer Joseph Kornas, in accordance with departmental oversight procedures to ensure thoroughness and accuracy. The investigation extended over several hours, with officers clearing the scene at approximately 6:50 a.m.

The Parsippany-Troy Hills Police Department’s response to this incident aligns with ongoing efforts to enhance roadway safety and enforce motor vehicle laws that protect the well-being of residents and visitors alike. Shah will be summoned to appear in court, where he will have the opportunity to respond to the charges. The case highlights the department’s commitment to strict adherence to traffic safety protocols and the importance of diligence in ensuring compliance with state driving regulations.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.