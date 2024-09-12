Thursday, September 12, 2024
Morris County School of Technology Receives $5,000 Grant to Enhance Culinary Program

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
The Morris County School of Technology has received a $5,000 grant from the Rachael Ray Foundation to enhance its culinary arts program.

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County School of Technology, part of the Morris County Vocational School District, is one of 40 high schools nationwide selected to receive a $5,000 grant from The Rachael Ray Foundation and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) to enhance their ProStart culinary arts and restaurant management program with new equipment, curriculum, and experiential learning opportunities.

“The continued support through this grant, which we have been fortunate to receive in the past, has allowed our school to enhance our school-based events as well as our student-run enterprise,” said Miguel Alfonso, teacher, at the Academy for Culinary Arts.

The funds from the Rachael Ray ProStart Grow Grant Program this school year will provide the Academy for Culinary Arts the opportunity to purchase kitchen equipment, such as serving platters, utensils and bowls. Additionally, a portion of the funds will help to offset costs for the National Restaurant Association Show.

“Providing Grow Grants is one of my favorite times of the year. The educators who invest their passion and energy into their classrooms are inspiring. I love to see the impact their work has on the students who graduate from ProStart with the knowledge and excitement for the restaurant industry,” said Rachael Ray.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
