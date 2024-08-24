Abraham, DeVitto, and Golderer Announce Candidacy for Parsippany Board of Education

PARSIPPANY — Mrs. Sheethal Abraham, Mr. Matthew DeVitto, and Mrs. Susy Golderer want to announce their candidacy for the Parsippany Board of Education. We are all experienced Board members who want to continue selflessly serving our community to set policies to help improve our township schools.

Sheethal Abraham: “My husband Reno and I chose to move to Parsippany from a much smaller district at the start of our children’s foundational years due to its wonderful reputation as a top-notch school district. I am the daughter of a retired Math teacher/High school Principal and Social Worker. Being service-oriented has been instilled in me by my parents. I am a dedicated and detail-oriented board member who has been around educators her whole life. I appreciate the hard work, dedication, and difference our children’s teachers make. I have served on many committees on the board, chaired the Teaching and Learning, Communications, and Transportation committees, participated in negotiations, represented the board as a liaison, furthered my education with the New Jersey School Board Association, attended NJSBA County Association meetings, and achieved the New Board Member Boardsmanship Certification during my term. I am very proud to serve alongside my fellow board members for our district’s families and students. I have been married for 18 years and am the mother of a 12-year-old rising Middle schooler and a 5-year-old rising Kindergartener. I have a bachelor’s in marketing and am an experienced former finance and data maintenance/processing analyst in the healthcare industry. I worked for 14 years in various roles before taking a planned career break to raise my children.

Matt DeVitto : “I served two terms on the Board of Education from 2018 to 2023. I was on committees during that time. I served on the Finance, Teaching & Learning, Buildings & Grounds, Personnel, and Sports committees. I attended many community events as a Board member and received training from the New Jersey School Boards Association, which helped me achieve the Master Board Member Certification. I am a lifelong New Jersey resident & have been a resident of Parsippany in the Intervale section since 2014. We lived in Lake Hiawatha from 2001 to 2009. One of the reasons we moved back to Parsippany was that we enjoyed living here, and the schools were of great quality. My wife Christine and I have two children, ages thirteen, attending public schools, and our oldest daughter just graduated from Parsippany Hills High School in June of 2024. I have been active in intramural sports in town, coaching with the Parsippany Soccer Club and the Par-Troy West Little League baseball. My wife has been a public school teacher for 24 years, so we do know the value of a good education for children. I have been a network engineer for 25 years with a financial services company and believe that today’s children need a good grasp of today’s modern technology to meet the demands of it. I feel a Board member must be fiscally responsible and look to further our children’s educational needs in our community.”

Susy Golderer :” I have been a resident of Parsippany for over 28 years with my husband Jeff. I have four adult children who have passed through the PTH school district. I am an FDU alumni with a BA degree in Psychology specializing in Industrial Organizational Psychology. I have over 34 years of experience in areas of business management. I have over 24 years of involvement in PTSA’s at the elementary, middle, and high school levels. On the BOE, I have held past positions as Parsippany Board President and chair for various committees such as Teaching and Learning (curriculum), Communications, Policy, Personnel, Negotiations, and Transportation. I am currently the Parsippany BOE’s Vice-President. I was the first ever board member to attain any Board certification. In 2019, I achieved NJSBA School Board Leader Certification 2019 through continuous training classes from the State School Board Association. I am also currently the Vice-President of Morris County School Boards.”

We are running together because we believe that our principles, perspectives, and experience complement the work done by the Board. Our vast experiences alongside existing board members are what make our Board and district work well for the students, staff, and community.