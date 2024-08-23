I-80 Eastbound Local Lanes Closed and Detoured Tonight for Bridge Repairs

PARSIPPANY — I-80 eastbound Local lanes are scheduled to be closed and detoured on Friday, August 23, in Parsippany-Troy Hills. In addition, the right lane on I-80 eastbound Express is expected to be closed tonight.

From 10:00 p.m. tonight, Friday, August 23, until 6:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, the I-80 eastbound Local lanes are scheduled to be closed, with all traffic detoured using the Exit 47A ramp to I-280 eastbound. In addition, the right lane on I-80 eastbound Express is scheduled to be closed after Exit 47A. At least one Express lane will be maintained with the center and right lanes closed on the I-80 eastbound Bridge over Old Bloomfield Avenue/Edwards Road, from mile post 46.1 to mile post 46.5.

The I-80 Exit 47B to Route 46 eastbound will remain open, and the Route 46 eastbound exit to I-80 eastbound will remain open. The closures are necessary for bridge deck repairs on the I-80 eastbound Bridge over Old Bloomfield Avenue/Edwards Road. Motorists are advised to slow down, use caution, and expect delays. The following detour will be in place:

I-80 eastbound Local detour:

All traffic on I-80 eastbound Local will be directed to take Exit 47A to I-280 eastbound/The Oranges/Newark

Take Exit 1/Everetts Road/New Road

Turn left onto New Road

Turn right onto Route 46 eastbound

Stay right to take the exit for Hook Mountain Road/U-turn

Stay in the right lane and cross Route 46

Turn right on New Maple Road

Stay left to take the ramp onto I-80 eastbound

The project is part of a $15 million state-funded contract to perform preventative maintenance and increase the service life of bridge structures in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union, and Warren counties.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website, www.511nj.org, for construction updates and real-time travel information.

