PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is pleased to announce that the Baldwin Road sewer project is finally set for completion.
The original contractor declined to address a defect in the installation. After a meeting with the contractor, the sewer utility conducted an analysis to assess the repair costs.
The council has awarded J. Fletcher Creamer the contract for the necessary repairs. Work is scheduled to begin on the evening of September 9th.
Baldwin Road Sewer Issue Addressed: Repairs to Begin This September
