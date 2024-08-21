Thursday, August 22, 2024
HomeLocal NewsBaldwin Road Sewer Issue Addressed: Repairs to Begin This September
Local News

Baldwin Road Sewer Issue Addressed: Repairs to Begin This September

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
499
Completion of Baldwin Road Sewer Project in Sight for Parsippany Resident

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills is pleased to announce that the Baldwin Road sewer project is finally set for completion.

The original contractor declined to address a defect in the installation. After a meeting with the contractor, the sewer utility conducted an analysis to assess the repair costs.

The council has awarded J. Fletcher Creamer the contract for the necessary repairs. Work is scheduled to begin on the evening of September 9th.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

Presented by Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany

spot_img
Previous article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Council Meeting – August 20, 2024
Next article
Letter to the Editor: Board President Andy Choffo Accuses Mayor Barberio of Political Retaliation
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »