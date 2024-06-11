Letter to the Editor: Mayor’s Round Table or Barberbio Bail Out?

Dear Editor:

Parsippany Mayor’s most recent was an absolute farce and a waste of township time and money. By now, one should be surprised that Barberio is desperate to undo the 30-year damage he has caused the town and the schools after he and his attorney, Mr. John Inglesino, rammed through his Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) programs on December 28th.



The Mayor advertised that he was addressing PILOTs at the meeting with his out-of-town guests, who did not share his enthusiasm for PILOTs. Even one of the Mayor from East Hanover said that he did not do them, and another from Hanover said he put a split for the Board of Education.

But, very little about PILOTs was even addressed by Barberio’s out-of-town buddies. And rightly so, because almost none of the Mayors had much positive to say about them. And if that is not enough, Barberio has a slew of municipal employees sit in the audience of this event to project vast “support” for his bad policies and programs. Who is paying for all the employees’ time outside of work hours? How much did we spend on the Sheraton Ballroom to promote him and gubernatorial candidate Bill Spadea? How much comp time does the township have for these employees? Barberio seems to have a penchant for wasting people’s time and taxpayers’ money with John Inglesino playing the Wizard of Oz behind the curtain–who, by the way, had a controversial warehouse application being held at the planning board at the same time as this roundtable. Coincidence or intentional?

Bridget Cazzetto