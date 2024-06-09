Angela Palazzo of Parsippany Earns Spot on Centenary University Dean’s List

MORRIS COUNTY — Centenary University President Dale Caldwell, Ed.D., has announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To achieve this honor, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. Parsippany resident Angela Palazzo was among those recognized for this achievement. Palazzo is a 2021 Graduate of Parsippany Hills High School.
Other Morris County residents who earned Dean’s List honors are:
Budd Lake—Sydney Mullin, Courtney Nelson, Ashley Tirone, Sean Yancey
Denville—Jenna Barchetto, Emily Farese, Nicole Leonard
Dover—Elizabeth Gonzalez
Flanders—Constanza Giaquinto, Michael Rodriguez, Alexis Schumacher
Lake Hopatcong—Jessica Leek, Shanna Leek, Kasandra Pappa
Landing—Carlos Burbano, Ciara Rodriguez
Long Valley—Claire Finegan, Emilie Finegan, Erica Gallo, Morgan Garner, Joseph Hamway, Nicole Harrington, Nicolas Radovanic
Mendham—Emma Norton
Morristown—Anna Stein
Parsippany—Angela Palazzo
Pompton Plains—Savannah Mol
Randolph— Justin Carlucci, Sara Fusco, Sarah Halpern, Ryan O’Shaughnessy
Riverdale—Kayla Sampong
Rockaway—Justin Meidling, Pamela Mejia-Medina, Joseph Porretta, Grace Russo
Succasunna—Liz Angelee Asuncion, Giulianna Falquez, Thomas Miller, Jasmin Walker
Wharton—Thomas Edge, Alejandro Mejia Ruiz, Zachary Orr, Dante Perna
Centenary University offers extraordinary learning opportunities that empower students to develop intellectually, emotionally, and interculturally—keys to career and personal success.
Under the leadership of President Dale Caldwell, Ed.D., the University aspires to advance its reputation as a world-class institution offering innovative programs, including the world’s first Master of Arts in Happiness Studies, to lift the future for our students and local communities.