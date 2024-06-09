Angela Palazzo of Parsippany Earns Spot on Centenary University Dean’s List

MORRIS COUNTY — Centenary University President Dale Caldwell, Ed.D., has announced the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 semester. To achieve this honor, full-time students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.8 or above and complete a minimum of 12 semester credits. Parsippany resident Angela Palazzo was among those recognized for this achievement. Palazzo is a 2021 Graduate of Parsippany Hills High School.

Other Morris County residents who earned Dean’s List honors are:

Budd Lake—Sydney Mullin, Courtney Nelson, Ashley Tirone, Sean Yancey

Denville—Jenna Barchetto, Emily Farese, Nicole Leonard

Dover—Elizabeth Gonzalez

Flanders—Constanza Giaquinto, Michael Rodriguez, Alexis Schumacher

Lake Hopatcong—Jessica Leek, Shanna Leek, Kasandra Pappa

Landing—Carlos Burbano, Ciara Rodriguez

Long Valley—Claire Finegan, Emilie Finegan, Erica Gallo, Morgan Garner, Joseph Hamway, Nicole Harrington, Nicolas Radovanic

Mendham—Emma Norton

Morristown—Anna Stein

Parsippany—Angela Palazzo

Pompton Plains—Savannah Mol

Randolph— Justin Carlucci, Sara Fusco, Sarah Halpern, Ryan O’Shaughnessy

Riverdale—Kayla Sampong

Rockaway—Justin Meidling, Pamela Mejia-Medina, Joseph Porretta, Grace Russo

Succasunna—Liz Angelee Asuncion, Giulianna Falquez, Thomas Miller, Jasmin Walker

Wharton—Thomas Edge, Alejandro Mejia Ruiz, Zachary Orr, Dante Perna



