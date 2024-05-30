Rajendar Dichpally’s Community Involvement Continues with Kiwanis Membership

PARSIPPANY — Rajendar Dichpally has recently become one of the newest members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, sponsored by club member Frank Cahill.

Club President Carol Tiesi expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Kiwanis is something so good that each of us loves sharing it. What better way to show our love for our club and community than to welcome a new member? Today, we’re very pleased to welcome Raj to our club. We welcome Raj to our global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.”

Sponsor Frank Cahill places the official Kiwanis Pin on Rajendar Dichpally, marking his induction into the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, with Club President Carol Tiesi looking on.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time. It is non-religious and non-partisan.

Rajendar Dichpally, a resident of Parsippany for nearly three decades, has been a U.S. citizen for fifteen years. He holds a master’s degree from the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) and two MBAs (in Marketing and Finance) from India. Rajendar is an active volunteer focusing on strengthening U.S.-India relations and serves on the Board of the U.S.-India Security Council (www.usiscouncil.org) and Diwali at Times Square. He has collaborated with numerous prominent Indian American organizations and contributed to various causes in the USA and India.

Rajendar is married to Manju Latha Dichpally. They have two sons, Mohan and Aryam, who were raised and educated in Parsippany. He looks forward to actively participating in Kiwanis activities and events.

In addition to his volunteer work, Dichpally serves as Secretary for Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany supports ten K-Kids clubs, including those at Lake Parsippany Elementary School, Eastlake Elementary School, Intervale School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School, Littleton Elementary School, Lake Hiawatha Elementary School, Troy Hills Elementary School, Northvail Elementary School, Knollwood School, and Rockaway Meadow Elementary School. They also support two Builders Clubs at Central Middle School and Brooklawn Middle School, two Key Clubs at Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School, and one Aktion Club.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, contact President Carol Tiesi. Click here to view the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany website.