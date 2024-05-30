Friday, May 31, 2024
HomeLocal NewsKey Clubs Highlight Volunteer Work at Kiwanis Breakfast Meeting
Local NewsSchool News

Key Clubs Highlight Volunteer Work at Kiwanis Breakfast Meeting

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
167

PARSIPPANY — Key Club board members and Advisors from Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School joined the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany during their breakfast meeting at IHOP on Thursday, May 30.

The Key Club members enthusiastically detailed their activities and fundraisers for the 2023-2024 service year. These events included reading at elementary schools, creating Valentine’s Day cards for

hospital patients, organizing “Halloween at the High,” collecting food for local pantries, donating pet food to animal shelters, and making greeting cards for veterans.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany proudly sponsors the Key Clubs at Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School.

Key Club is a student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to perform service, build character, and develop leadership skills. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, Key Clubs are found in high schools and aim to foster a sense of community involvement and civic responsibility among young people.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, June 2024. Click here to view.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Rajendar Dichpally’s Community Involvement Continues with Kiwanis Membership
Next article
Sherrill Announces 15 New Projects for Community Enhancement
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »