Key Clubs Highlight Volunteer Work at Kiwanis Breakfast Meeting

PARSIPPANY — Key Club board members and Advisors from Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School joined the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany during their breakfast meeting at IHOP on Thursday, May 30.

The Key Club members enthusiastically detailed their activities and fundraisers for the 2023-2024 service year. These events included reading at elementary schools, creating Valentine’s Day cards for

hospital patients, organizing “Halloween at the High,” collecting food for local pantries, donating pet food to animal shelters, and making greeting cards for veterans.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany proudly sponsors the Key Clubs at Parsippany Hills High School and Parsippany High School.

Key Club is a student-led organization that provides its members with opportunities to perform service, build character, and develop leadership skills. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, Key Clubs are found in high schools and aim to foster a sense of community involvement and civic responsibility among young people.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine, June 2024. Click here to view.