Resource Realty Welcomes Blair O’Connor to CRE Brokerage Team

PARSIPPANY — Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey has welcomed Blair O’Connor, a seasoned acquisitions executive, to its commercial real estate brokerage platform. O’Connor, the former senior director of real estate acquisitions with Wonder Group, Inc., a tech-enabled company operating within the food-service marketplace, joins Resource Realty as a vice president in its Parsippany office.

Highly proficient in asset management, development economics, capital markets, and structuring commercial real estate transactions, O’Connor has extensive experience representing landlords and tenants.

“Blair is a wonderful addition to our brokerage team at Resource Realty, where we welcome his corporate-client perspective and relationships,” said Tom Consiglio, firm founder and principal. “In addition to offering our clients a unique depth of expertise, combined with an understanding of capital markets and deal structures, Blair will play a key role in advancing each client’s growth strategies – and our presence – throughout New Jersey and New York State.”

Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey, which specializes in dispositions, acquisitions, and leasing of office and industrial/warehouse properties as well as land development, is one of three offices in the state focusing on a specific New Jersey Metro—North, Central, and South Jersey. Each office is independently owned and operated, with the North Jersey branch led by Consiglio since its establishment in 1990.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Resource Realty, where deploying creativity beyond the usual, traditional, or conventional is highly encouraged,” said O’Connor.

A graduate of Michigan State University with a B.S. in finance, O’Connor launched his commercial real estate career in 2019 after several years as a trader specializing in energy futures, equity and debt markets, and agricultural commodities.

Based in Morris County, Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey is a world-class provider of commercial real estate solutions delivered with a boutique firm’s personalized attention and autonomy. Custom services include sales and leasing, landlord and tenant representation, corporate advisory and consulting, and investment property acquisitions. Founded as part of a collaborative consortium of three like-minded firms, Resource Realty of Northern New Jersey’s 30+ year reputation is rooted in market-specific expertise, a core client base, and the cultivation of long-term industry-wide relationships.