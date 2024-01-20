After Successful 50th Anniversary Concert, Morris Choral Society Calls for New Singers to Join its Ranks

MORRIS COUNTY — In the wake of their resounding success at the 50th Anniversary Concert held on Sunday, December 10, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Morristown, the Morris Choral Society (MCS) is extending a warm invitation to new singers to join their esteemed ensemble. The MCS welcomes individuals of all ages and backgrounds to audition and become part of their musical journey.

For those interested in becoming part of this harmonious community, rehearsals are scheduled every Monday from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 131 Mountain Way in Morris Plains. If you have any inquiries or wish to arrange an audition, please don’t hesitate to reach out at (973) 723-6424.

The MCS’s repertoire spans a wide spectrum of choral music, encompassing beloved classics like Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus,” vibrant Nigerian melodies like “Betelehemu,” and the ever-popular “Carmina Burana.” Their upcoming Spring Concert, slated for May in Morristown, promises an enchanting evening featuring compositions by renowned artists such as Verdi, Vaughan Williams, and the esteemed Founder and Director Emeritus, Wayne Walters.

The Morris Choral Society extends its gratitude to its supporters, with funding provided in part by Morris Arts through the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as by the Masterwork Foundation. To commemorate their 50th Anniversary year and honor Wayne Walters, who dedicated 36 years to teaching in the Morris School District, MCS has established a GoFundMe page. This platform serves as an opportunity for current and former chorus members and students to express their heartfelt appreciation for Walters’ unwavering dedication to music and education.

Wayne Walters’ illustrious career in the field has earned him numerous accolades, and this GoFundMe initiative allows those whose lives he has touched to convey their gratitude in a meaningful way. Click here to view the GoFundMe.

Morris Choral Society mailing address is P.O. Box 1783, Morristown, NJ 07962-1783.