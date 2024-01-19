Sierra Brda Earns Spot on Commonwealth University’s Dean’s List for Outstanding Academic Achievement

PARSIPPANY — Sierra Brda, a dedicated student from Parsippany High School Class of 2021, has earned a prestigious spot on Commonwealth University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. This accomplishment highlights her outstanding academic performance and commitment to excellence in her studies.

Brda, who is currently attending the Bloomsburg campus of Commonwealth University, has demonstrated remarkable diligence and academic prowess. The Dean’s List is a testament to her hard work and dedication, as it recognizes students who have achieved academic distinction during the semester.

To qualify for this esteemed honor, students like Sierra Brda must attain a GPA of at least 3.50 on a 4.0 scale. Additionally, they should have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours with letter grades. Achieving such a high level of academic success is no small feat and reflects the student’s commitment to their educational journey.

Sierra Brda's inclusion on the Fall 2023 Dean's List is a source of pride for both her and her community.

Commonwealth University is known for its commitment to academic excellence, and being named to the Dean's List is a noteworthy achievement that highlights Sierra Brda's dedication to her studies.

As Sierra Brda continues her educational journey at Commonwealth University’s Bloomsburg campus, she undoubtedly remains committed to maintaining her impressive academic standards. Her achievement on the Dean’s List serves as an inspiration to all students pursuing excellence in their studies.

Sierra Brda’s name on the Fall 2023 Dean’s List is a testament to her dedication, and her future undoubtedly holds even more academic successes. We extend our congratulations to Sierra Brda on this remarkable achievement and wish her continued success in her educational endeavors.