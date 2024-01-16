Saturday, January 20, 2024
HomeBeyond ParsippanyMagician John Stessel to Mesmerize Audience with "The Magic" at Dover Little...
Beyond Parsippany

Magician John Stessel to Mesmerize Audience with “The Magic” at Dover Little Theatre

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
136
Magician extraordinaire, John Stessel, proudly hails from the heart of New Jersey. With unwavering dedication, he has spent the last five years ascending the ladder of the entertainment industry, leaving his mark by enchanting Garden State legends such as Bon Jovi. Now, he's set to captivate audiences at the illustrious Dover Little Theatre.

MORRIS COUNTY — Prepare to be spellbound as the renowned magician, John Stessel, takes center stage at Dover Little Theatre for a one-night-only performance of his show, “The Magic.” This enchanting evening is set to dazzle on Saturday, January 20th at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are available now at the price of $30.00.

John Stessel, a celebrity magician, has cultivated a distinctive fusion of mind-bending magic, mesmerizing cardistry, and a strong presence on social media. His impressive roster of previous spectators includes A-listers such as Neil Patrick Harris, 50 Cent, John Travolta, Jon Bon Jovi, MGK, along with esteemed corporate clients like Google and SoHo House.

Stessel’s magical prowess has graced screens on The Syfy Channel, ABC, and Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing NYC, adding a touch of enchantment to one of Ryan Serhant’s open houses. Notably, John has also crafted astounding magic tricks, some exclusive to his performances and others becoming best-sellers in the magic industry. He produced a viral magic video for TBS, seen by millions, which contributed to finding homes for a shelter full of dogs during the holiday season.

His captivating Instagram Reels series, “Life Lessons with John The Magician,” has garnered over 25 million views and earned recognition from media outlets like Buzzfeed and Yahoo.

John Stessel’s magic is a modern, refreshing, and, above all, fun experience. Even Elvis Duran from Z100, the nation’s top radio station, couldn’t contain his admiration, exclaiming on air: “John Stessel’s show is so amazing… he is such a great magician… he is so full of life… if John Stessel is ever performing near you, GO SEE HIM!”

Join the ranks of celebrities like 50 Cent, Future, Jon Bon Jovi, Madison Beer, Meek Mill, John Travolta, and countless others who have been left awestruck by John Stessel’s magical talents.

Don’t miss this chance to witness “The Magic” up close and personal. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of enchantment at Dover Little Theatre.

Dover Little Theatre is located at 69 Elliott Street, Dover.

Click here to reserve tickets.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Council Meeting Canceled
Next article
Pastor Aaron Oliver of St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church: A Guiding Light among Deployed Soldiers
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.