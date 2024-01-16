Magician John Stessel to Mesmerize Audience with “The Magic” at Dover Little Theatre

MORRIS COUNTY — Prepare to be spellbound as the renowned magician, John Stessel, takes center stage at Dover Little Theatre for a one-night-only performance of his show, “The Magic.” This enchanting evening is set to dazzle on Saturday, January 20th at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for this extraordinary event are available now at the price of $30.00.

John Stessel, a celebrity magician, has cultivated a distinctive fusion of mind-bending magic, mesmerizing cardistry, and a strong presence on social media. His impressive roster of previous spectators includes A-listers such as Neil Patrick Harris, 50 Cent, John Travolta, Jon Bon Jovi, MGK, along with esteemed corporate clients like Google and SoHo House.

Stessel’s magical prowess has graced screens on The Syfy Channel, ABC, and Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing NYC, adding a touch of enchantment to one of Ryan Serhant’s open houses. Notably, John has also crafted astounding magic tricks, some exclusive to his performances and others becoming best-sellers in the magic industry. He produced a viral magic video for TBS, seen by millions, which contributed to finding homes for a shelter full of dogs during the holiday season.

His captivating Instagram Reels series, “Life Lessons with John The Magician,” has garnered over 25 million views and earned recognition from media outlets like Buzzfeed and Yahoo.

John Stessel’s magic is a modern, refreshing, and, above all, fun experience. Even Elvis Duran from Z100, the nation’s top radio station, couldn’t contain his admiration, exclaiming on air: “John Stessel’s show is so amazing… he is such a great magician… he is so full of life… if John Stessel is ever performing near you, GO SEE HIM!”

Join the ranks of celebrities like 50 Cent, Future, Jon Bon Jovi, Madison Beer, Meek Mill, John Travolta, and countless others who have been left awestruck by John Stessel’s magical talents.

Don’t miss this chance to witness “The Magic” up close and personal. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable evening of enchantment at Dover Little Theatre.

Dover Little Theatre is located at 69 Elliott Street, Dover.

Click here to reserve tickets.