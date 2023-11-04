Upcoming State Holidays to Result in Closure of NJMVC Facilities

MORRIS COUNTY — The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) announced the following facilities closures for next week’s state holidays:

Tuesday, November 7: All NJMVC facilities, including agencies, road test sites, and inspection stations, will be closed.

Friday, November 10: All NJMVC facilities, including agencies, road test sites, and inspection stations, will be closed.

Saturday, November 11: Inspection stations only will be closed. Regular Saturday operations will be in effect at all other NJMVC facilities.

For the remainder of the week, regular operations will be in effect at all NJMVC facilities.

Meanwhile, NJMVC.gov remains open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and should always be the first stop for New Jerseyans seeking motor vehicle services.

On the Commission’s website, customers can access more than 25 online services, book appointments for in-person services, find answers to common customer questions, and more.

While most customers can complete their motor vehicle business online in New Jersey, nearly all in-person services at NJMVC agencies require an appointment that must be scheduled at NJMVC.gov.