Morris County’s Upcoming Veterans Day Ceremonies

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County invites the public to attend two Veterans Day ceremonies next week to honor and celebrate 28 local veterans who will receive Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals.

“>The first ceremony will take place on Wednesday, November 8, at the Board of County Commissioners Public Meeting at 7:00 p.m. on the fifth floor of the Administration and Records Building located at 10 Court Street, Morristown. Seventeen veterans from around the county will be honored and presented with Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals. Please arrive as early as 6:30 p.m. to join or tune in to our live stream through a link that will be shared on the Morris County Government Facebook page and on the county’s website. (Click here)

On Thursday, November 9, another 11 veterans from around the county will be honored and presented with Morris County Distinguished Military Service Medals at 1:00 p.m. at the Morris County Office of Veterans Services located at 540 West Hanover Ave. in Morris Township. The event will also include a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the opening of a new veterans services wing following a renovation and office expansion that took place over the summer.

Parking is available across West Hanover Avenue at the Morris County 9/11 Memorial. Only veterans involved in the medal service will be able to park at the Veteran Services Office at 540 West Hanover Avenue.