Sunday, November 5, 2023
President Carol Tiesi of Kiwanis Club Delivers Food Donation to Parsippany Health Services

By Frank L. Cahill
President Carol Tiesi of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany graciously handed over the food gathered on Sunday, October 29th at ShopRite to Michele Picone, the Director of Health and Human Services for Parsippany-Troy Hills Township.
PARSIPPANY — President Carol Tiesi of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany graciously handed over the food gathered on Sunday, October 29th at ShopRite to Michele Picone, the Director of Health and Human Services for Parsippany-Troy Hills Township.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany not only gathered 15 full shopping carts of food but also collected hundreds of dollars in ShopRite gift cards and $355.00 in cash to support the Parsippany Food Pantry.

Students from the Key Clubs of Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School to conduct the food collection

In a joint community effort, members of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany, including Carol Teisi, Doreen Brennan, Judi Chase, Susan Slaughter, and Marie Abahoonie, joined forces with 19 students from the Key Clubs of Parsippany High School and Parsippany Hills High School to conduct the food collection.

Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany members, including Doreen Brennan and President Carol Tiesi, receive consistent support from Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, who is known for his ongoing endorsement of the Kiwanis Club’s community service initiatives.

Their collaborative endeavor not only symbolized the spirit of service and camaraderie but also underscored the impact that organizations and youth can make when they come together for a common cause. The successful food drive is a testament to their dedication and the collective commitment of the local clubs to address food insecurity in their community.

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany Achieves Remarkable Feat with Donation of 15 Full Shopping Carts to Local Food Pantry
Donations Fill Jeep Grand Cherokee and Other Vehicles for Delivery to Parsippany Food Pantry by Local Club

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany extends heartfelt gratitude to ShopRite of Parsippany for providing a space for their food collection efforts. Marking their calendar for continued community support, the club is set to host another food collection event on Sunday, December 3 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
