Parsippany Deli’s Ed Hansberry Celebrated for 55 Years of Business

PARSIPPANY — Mayor James Barberio of Parsippany-Troy Hills honored Ed Hansberry with a “Certificate of Achievement” in recognition of his remarkable 55 years in business.



The Parsippany Deli, under Ed’s stewardship, has become a cornerstone of the community, celebrated for its exceptional Irish foods and deli offerings.



The certificate not only acknowledges Ed Hansberry’s longevity in business but also commends his role as an outstanding community figure, offering praise for his significant contributions to the township of Parsippany.

