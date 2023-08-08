ArcMorris Autumn Classic Golf Outing to Benefit People with Developmental Disabilities

MORRIS COUNTY — ArcMorris is now accepting registration and sponsorships for the grand return in October of its golf outing fundraiser in support of people with developmental disabilities and their families.

Eagerly anticipated by area golf enthusiasts and supporters of the organization, the ArcMorris Autumn Classic is scheduled to take place on Monday, October 23, at Basking Ridge Country Club.

Funds raised will go toward supporting programs and initiatives of ArcMorris. The format will feature a four-person scramble with awards going to 1st and 2nd place teams. Contests will include Longest Drive (Men’s and Women’s), Longest Golf Ball Launch, Closest to the Pins, On the Green, and a Hole-in-One contest that will offer a chance to win a 2024 luxury SUV. A continental breakfast, boxed lunch, cocktail hour, and buffet dinner will be included for all registrants. Giveaways, raffles, and a silent auction will also be available.



“Our outing is intended to be a significant event in our community, bringing together individuals and businesses who share our passion for promoting inclusion and supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” said Salvador Moran, CEO and executive director of ArcMorris. “Our aim is not only to attract sponsors and golfers but also to create an unforgettable experience that will entice participants to return year after year.” ArcMorris also is seeking an honorary sponsor to become the namesake of this special occasion.

For information on registration and sponsorships, click here.

ArcMorris is the largest provider of services for people affected by intellectual and related developmental disabilities and their families in Morris County. Incorporated in 1953, the not-for-profit agency serves people with intellectual disabilities and their families through residential and day programs for adults; therapeutic recreation for all ages; a summer camp; and support and respite for families. More information about the organization, including how to get involved, can be found by clicking here.