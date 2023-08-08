Discover the Charm: Mount Tabor Historical Society’s Annual House Tour Returns This Autumn!

PARSIPPANY — The Mount Tabor Historical Society is set to host its annual House Tour this autumn. Slated for Saturday, September 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., this rain-or-shine event promises attendees a memorable experience.

Participants will have the opportunity to delve into the heart of the Mount Tabor Historic District. As they traverse the district, they’ll be captivated by the vibrant Victorian gingerbread cottages and their enchanting gardens. After a three-year hiatus, the society is excited to reintroduce the interiors of these unique cottages to the tour, offering a glimpse into some of Mount Tabor’s most charming residences and gardens.

Attendees are encouraged to explore the houses in any order and at their own pace during the event hours. The tour starts at the check-in desk on Simpson Avenue, where those with pre-purchased tickets can retrieve their guidebooks, complete with a self-navigation map. On-the-spot ticket and guidebook purchases are also available on the tour day.

A special treat awaits those who wish to pre-order box lunches online. They can opt for a ticket package that includes a boxed lunch and select their desired sandwich during the booking process.

Additionally, the tour showcases special features such as a meticulously crafted Camp Meeting Tent replica and the Richardson History House, which pays homage to the bygone era of camp meeting cottages. A quilt exhibition will be on display at the historic Tabernacle, and attendees shouldn’t miss the gift shop, stocked with treasured Mount Tabor memorabilia and vintage items.

For ticket reservations, one can click here, which leads directly to the society’s House Tour page.

With its foundation dating back to 1869, the Mount Tabor Historic District stands as a symbol of a Methodist Camp Meeting Ground that transitioned into a cherished summer haven. Distinctive in its architecture, early camp meeting residences showcase Stick-Style and Gothic Revival designs, complemented by prominent gables, inviting porches, and ornate gingerbread accents.

This tour represents a pivotal fundraising event for the Mount Tabor Historical Society. As a non-profit organization, they channel all event proceeds back into various community projects, encompassing beautification, education, preservation, and, most notably, the restoration of the Richardson History House.