Bucco Introduces Bill to Delay 4th Round of Affordable Housing Obligations Until 2028

MORRIS COUNTY — Senator Anthony M. Bucco has introduced legislation that would delay the fourth round of fair share affordable housing obligations for municipalities from 2025 to 2028.

“The pandemic and related shutdowns and restrictions imposed by Governor Murphy had a major impact on the ability of municipalities to resolve their third-round affordable housing obligations,” said Bucco (R-25). “While towns are still trying to get back on track, the next round is quickly approaching. If we don’t implement a reasonable delay to the fourth round, we’re sure to end up with more confusion, litigation, and unnecessary costs for property taxpayers. This bill offers relief to our towns and much-needed time to keep working.”

Bucco’s bill, S-3739, would delay the start of the fourth round of affordable housing obligations, including present and prospective needs and related litigation, until July 1, 2028.

The legislation recognizes that municipalities have incurred significant expenses in complying with fair share affordable housing obligations, which ultimately are borne by New Jersey taxpayers.

It also notes the severe hardship towns have faced in trying to comply with their affordable housing obligations as a result of the pandemic, along with the recognition of the New Jersey Supreme Court that affordable housing policies are best left to the Legislature.

“The short delay we’re proposing is no different than the numerous other deadlines and timeframes the Legislature has already updated to account for the disruptions of the pandemic,” Bucco added. “By delaying the fourth round of affordable housing obligations, we can provide much-needed relief to taxpayers and municipalities while also ensuring that we have the data and resources necessary to make informed decisions about future affordable housing policies.”