Saturday, April 22, 2023

Local News

Earth Day Clean Up

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Earth Day Clean Up will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Let’s Clean Up Parsippany! Join us in this Township wide event.

Registration is required by clicking here.   An email with additional details will be sent.
 
Several locations throughout Parsippany will be targeted to be cleaned up of debris and garbage, including the Jersey City/Boonton Reservoir.
 
Check-in will be at the Smith Field C Parking Lot at 9:00 a.m.
 
Volunteers will be shuttled to various locations by Township Buses.  Heavy-duty gloves are recommended.

Additional questions or need more info? Please get in touch with Parsippany Recreation at recreation@parsippany.net.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
