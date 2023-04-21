PARSIPPANY — Earth Day Clean Up will be held on Saturday, April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Let’s Clean Up Parsippany! Join us in this Township wide event.

Registration is required by clicking here . An email with additional details will be sent.

Several locations throughout Parsippany will be targeted to be cleaned up of debris and garbage, including the Jersey City/Boonton Reservoir.

Check-in will be at the Smith Field C Parking Lot at 9:00 a.m.

Volunteers will be shuttled to various locations by Township Buses. Heavy-duty gloves are recommended.



