Authorities Update Community on Investigation at Saint Elizabeth

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Morris Township Police Chief Robert Shearer, Madison Police Chief John Miscia, Florham Park Police Chief Joseph Orlando, and Saint Elizabeth University President Gary Crosby confirmed an investigation into a reported threat that prompted a lockdown on Tuesday, April 4 had identified no suspects.

At about 10:30 a.m., the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office was notified that a bystander walking at the Saint Elizabeth University campus and near Convent Station encountered a man who had threatened violence and was potentially armed. The bystander reported the incident to the authorities.

As a precaution, Saint Elizabeth University was placed into lockdown.

The initial Morris Township Patrol Units, later joined by responding officers from theProsecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and additional mutual aid from surrounding municipal police departments, secured the scene.

Following a thorough response, which included a building-by-building response, investigative efforts did not identify a subject as described.

Once the campus was cleared by law enforcement, the lockdown was later lifted at 3:30 p.m.

Contrary to social media reports, there is no confirmation of a subject possessing a firearm.