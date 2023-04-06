Consignment Sale Event Helps Parsippany Families Save Money

PARSIPPANY — Spring into sustainable savings at the Morris Hills Shopping Center with an upcoming consignment sale for budget-conscious parents.

Just Between Friends, a pop-up marketplace for families to buy and sell gently used children’s, baby, and maternity clothing and gear, has announced its spring consignment sale dates and times. As families prepare for spring cleaning and inflation continues to wreak havoc on personal finances, the pop-up consignment sale is a resource to save and make money.

The upcoming Just Between Friends sale will be held at the Morris Hills Shopping Center from Thursday, April 13, to Saturday, April 15. The presale will be open from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, and will be limited to sellers, ticket holders, and their special guests. The sale will officially begin at 4:00 p.m. and run until 9:00 p.m.

Admission to the consignment sale is free with an online ticket or $3.00 at the door, and everyone is welcome. Just Between Friends will hold a 50 percent off sale on the final day of the pop-up event, with many of their remaining items discounted. The event will be open on Saturday, April 15, from 10:00 a.m. to 9″:00 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be offering the parents in our community an affordable and sustainable option,” said Ashley Elmer, owner of Just Between Friends Skylands. “Additionally, we are excited to partner with Norwescap Traditions Family Success Center during our sale, where sellers can choose to donate their unsold items, which then get distributed into the local community for free.” At a Just Between Friends sale, parents and grandparents can save 50 to 90 percent off retail prices on baby and children’s shoes, toys, clothing, maternity, and baby equipment.

As consignors, residents can sell gently used items and earn 60 to 70 percent of the sale price. Families can shop for everything they need, from toys and books to maternity clothes. Items that no longer fit children can be upcycled rather than discarded, Elmer said. Just Between Friends ensures that all products purchased and sold comply with all applicable safety regulations. Staff members are kept up-to-date on current recalls and will ensure no recalled items are available at the sale. The company has a product safety specialist who ensures that all items, including essential baby gear like strollers and car seats, are safety tested to meet current standards. Just Between Friends is North America’s largest and most successful pop-up consignment community marketplace for children’s and maternity items.

The event began in 1997 as a sale among a few mom friends, including the former CEO, co-founder, and brand ambassador Shannon Wilburn, which has grown into a nationwide phenomenon with over 151 franchises in 31 states.