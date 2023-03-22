Morris County Commissioners Adopt 2023 Budget

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners unanimously adopted a 2023 Budget, with no increase in the tax rate, as funding expanded for public safety, infrastructure, human services, education and training, and economic development.

“We are proud to adopt a 2023 Budget that continues to encourage the high quality of life consistent with Morris County while also being sensitive to the financial strain placed on taxpayers amid historical inflation rates.

Strong ratable growth and prudent financial planning made this budget possible. Morris County’s wise planning on healthcare benefits enabled us to have a much lower impact on increasing costs than other counties experienced with the state health plan. This enables us to provide and increase services such as public safety while maintaining a flat (tax) rate,” said Commissioner Deborah Smith, Chair of the Board’s Budget Committee.

The $343.5 million 2023 Budget includes a $124.3 million Capital Spending Plan for the calendar year, of which $10.3 million is covered in grants and $85 million will apply towards the new Courthouse project. With those factors accounted for, the net 2023 Capital Spending Plan for traditional projects is approximately $29 million. This year’s fund balance also grew by $2.8 million, bringing it to $60.7 million, to safeguard against unforeseeable economic changes and help ensure Morris County maintains the AAA Bond rating held for 47 years.

“Our AAA standing saves everyone money in both the short and long term because it enables our towns and school districts, as well as the county, to borrow funds for important infrastructure projects at the best possible finance rates,” said Commissioner Director John Krickus.

The 2023 spending plan dedicates an estimated $74.6 million to public safety, including full dispatch services to 23 municipalities and continuing daily backup services to local Basic Life Support and Emergency Medical Service units for all 39 Morris County towns. Morris County’s Basic Life Support Emergency Medical Service Unit responded to over 3,866 Emergency calls in 2022.

“The county government is involved in carrying out the mission-driven allocation of financial investments that help target a myriad of programs meeting our community’s diverse needs and challenges. Initiatives like our Navigating Hope program and the Sheriff’s Office Hope One are combatting issues like substance use while raising awareness about county resources and available support,” Commissioner Deputy Director Christine Myers, a member of the Budget Committee.

Critical Community Investments

The Preservation Trust Fund Tax, which has protected and enhanced Morris County for over 30 years, will stay level for 2023 at 5/8 cent per $100 of total county equalized property valuation. The tax pays for improvements to our county parks and grant programs like Farmland Preservation, Open Space Preservation, Historic Preservation, Flood Mitigation, and Trail Design and Construction.

Among the educational, cultural, and economic development incentives included in the 2023 Budget is:

• $8.9 million to support the Morris County Park Commission, stewards of the largest county park system in New Jersey (20,455 acres of parkland)

• More than $12 million to support the County College of Morris, an increase over 2022

• Almost $6.4 million to the Morris County Vocational School District, also an increase over 2022

• More than $800,000 for Economic Development and Tourism

Critical Infrastructure Investments

Overall, the county’s 2023 Capital Spending Plan designates approximately $25.5 million toward enhancing road resurfacing, improving intersections along the 287 miles of county roadways, and replacing bridges and culverts this year. Nearly $8 million in grants will offset county costs.

Road Resurfacing Projects Include:

• 3.3 miles of Mendham Road (CR 510) from Indian Head Road to Cold Hill Road in both Mendham and Morris Townships

• 2.2 miles of Main Road (US 202) from Fulton Street to Route 287 Northbound Ramps in Montville Township

• 4.1 miles of Ridgedale Avenue (CR 632) from Littell Road (Route 10) to Route 80 in both Parsippany and East Hanover Townships

• 3.8 miles of Tempe Wick Road/Glen Alpin Road (CR 646) from Leddell Road to Blue Mill Road in both Mendham and Harding Townships

• 1.8 miles of Newark Pompton Turnpike (CR 660) from Jacksonville Road to Route 23 in Pequannock Township

Intersection Improvements Include:

• Ridgedale Avenue and Greenwood Avenue, Florham Park

• Center Grove Road and Quaker Church Road, Randolph

• Guide Rail Upgrades and Installations throughout the County Bridge and Culvert Projects Include:

• Dickson’s Mill Road Bridge in Harding Township

• Parsippany Boulevard Bridge in Parsippany

• Beach Street Bridge in Rockaway Borough

• Morris Street Bridge in Denville

Click here to download the 2023 operating and capital budgets PowerPoint presentation.

